Nick Saban tells James Franklin that his firing from Penn State was unfair, and Franklin talks about entering the season with lofty expectations as the preseason No. 2 team. (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban said he isn't surprised by the recent string of high-profile firings in college football because fans and alumni who donate money to programs now are more influential than ever because of name, image and likeness, and revenue sharing.

There have already been nine in-season firings at FBS schools this season, including six at programs in Power 4 conferences.

"You know, I'm not [surprised] because everybody's raising money to pay players," Saban said. "So, the people that are giving the money think they have a voice and they're just like a bunch of fans. When they get frustrated and disappointed, they put pressure on the [athletics directors] to take action, and it's the way of the world."

On Sunday, Florida fired Billy Napier, who was 22-23 in four seasons. The Gators owe Napier about $21 million, with half of that buyout due within 30 days. The remainder will be paid in three annual installments starting next summer.

Penn State owes former coach James Franklin roughly $49 million after it fired him on Oct. 12. It's the second-biggest buyout in college football history behind only Jimbo Fisher's $76 million buyout from Texas A&M following his firing in 2023.

"It's unfair as hell," Saban, now an ESPN analyst, told Franklin during the fired coach's appearance on "College GameDay" last Saturday. "For you to go to the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, get to the final four [of the CFP], come out being ranked [No. 2] this year -- an expectation that you created by what you accomplished at Penn State -- and for those people not to show enough appreciation for that and gratitude for all the hard work that you did, I'm saying it's unfair."

Some of what the Nittany Lions owe Franklin, whose teams had a 104-45 record in his 11-plus seasons, might be offset by his salary at his next coaching job.

Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), DeShaun Foster (UCLA) and Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) also were let go this season.

Foster, Gundy, Pittman and Pry were fired before October.

Stanford fired Troy Taylor on March 25 after two outside firms had found he bullied and belittled female athletic staffers and sought to have an NCAA compliance officer removed.

According to reports, the nine schools who have fired their head coaches are on the hook for about $116 million in buyout money, some of which will be offset if they get new jobs.

"It's really different," said Saban, who retired from Alabama in January 2024.

"Not in a good way from a developmental standpoint; a good way from a quality-of-life standpoint [for the players]. But we need to find a system that improves the quality of life of players but still focuses on the right stuff -- development, getting an education, all those kinds of [things]."

Nine weeks into the 2025 season, the coaching carousel seems far from over. On Monday, Florida State AD Michael Alford said in a statement that a comprehensive review of the football program will occur after the season.

The Seminoles dropped their fourth straight game 20-13 at California on Saturday, to fall to 0-4 in the ACC. FSU has dropped nine straight ACC games going back to the 2024 season.

The Seminoles would owe embattled coach Mike Norvell about $54 million in buyout money. It would cost FSU about $72 million to pay off Norvell and his staff, sources told ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

Wisconsin's Luke Fickell, who has a 15-18 record in his third season with the Badgers, received a vote of confidence from athletics director Chris McIntosh on Monday.

In a letter to Wisconsin fans, McIntosh wrote that the athletics department would make a stronger commitment to the football program and would move ahead with Fickell, who would be owed more than $25 million if he were fired this season.

Auburn's Hugh Freeze, Kentucky's Mark Stoops, Maryland's Mike Locksley, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and LSU's Brian Kelly are also catching heat after disappointing starts this season.