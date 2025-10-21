Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his leg in last Saturday's 43-35 victory against Ole Miss.

During a news conference with reporters, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart didn't offer a timeline for Young's potential return this season.

"Expectations of him, first and foremost, are to take care of his foot, leg [and] his ankle," Smart said Tuesday. "It's a part of football. I reassured him that his work that he put in was noticed, and that's what he can control now. He has to control getting healthy."

Young, a former transfer from Miami, is the fifth-ranked Bulldogs' second-leading receiver with 23 catches for 336 yards and one touchdown. He was injured while making a 36-yard catch on the third play from scrimmage against Ole Miss.

"The physicality, the ownership, the accountability, the willingness to play positions, and then it was slowly coming out in the season with his play," Smart said. "We found that he was one of the hardest guys to tackle, so his touches went up. He was the best point-of-attack blocker. He was the best vertical guy, and it's unfortunate that it happens."

With Young sidelined, Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas should see increased snaps. Georgia's tight ends have also been more involved in the passing game lately as the Bulldogs' banged-up offensive line recovered.

Last season, Young played in only five games because a woman accused him of assaulting her and her unborn child, before later recanting her statement to police.

On Jan. 29, Young pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in the case. He was ordered to serve 12 months' probation, pay a $500 fine and attend a family violence intervention program.

"He is an incredible kid," Smart said. "What he's meant to this team because I think of his experience the year before, to know what he missed out on and to see his work ethic to get back. His leadership throughout camp, his willingness to do anything to help the team. He had the best camp I think any receiver has ever had since I've been at Georgia in terms of day one to practice 25 before the first game."