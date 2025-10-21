Open Extended Reactions

The Big 12 Conference fined Arizona State $50,000 and issued a public reprimand after ASU fans stormed the field following their 26-22 upset of Texas Tech on Saturday.

"The Big 12 prioritizes the safety of all players, coaches and officials," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "The Conference will continue to work with all of its institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues."

The Sun Devils came into the game as a 7.5-point underdog against the then-undefeated Red Raiders. Running back Raleek Brown scored the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds left, just minutes after Texas Tech went ahead 22-19.

It was a key win for ASU, which would have been on the brink of elimination in Big 12 title contention with a loss. Instead, the Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1) are one of several teams in the mix with five games left.