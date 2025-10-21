        <
          Arizona State fined $50K by Big 12 for fans storming field

          Arizona State upsets Texas Tech on a late TD (0:23)

          Raleek Brown runs in a one-yard touchdown in the final minute and Arizona State upsets Texas Tech 26-22. (0:23)

          • Kyle BonaguraOct 21, 2025, 08:31 PM
          The Big 12 Conference fined Arizona State $50,000 and issued a public reprimand after ASU fans stormed the field following their 26-22 upset of Texas Tech on Saturday.

          "The Big 12 prioritizes the safety of all players, coaches and officials," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "The Conference will continue to work with all of its institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues."

          The Sun Devils came into the game as a 7.5-point underdog against the then-undefeated Red Raiders. Running back Raleek Brown scored the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds left, just minutes after Texas Tech went ahead 22-19.

          It was a key win for ASU, which would have been on the brink of elimination in Big 12 title contention with a loss. Instead, the Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1) are one of several teams in the mix with five games left.