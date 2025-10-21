        <
        >

          Miami, CFP in clear after LaLiga stadium conflict goes away

          • Heather DinichOct 21, 2025, 09:01 PM
            Close
              Heather is an Emmy Award winner and Senior College Football Insider with 17 years of experience at ESPN. Heather's coverage the College Football Playoff includes the weekly Bubble Watch and Saturday night playoff prediction. In Heather's free time, she takes her three boys to whatever practices or games they need to be at, runs, skis with her family, and is a Steelers fan. You can reach out to Heather via Instagram or X @CFBHeather.
            Follow on X

          The University of Miami and the College Football Playoff no longer need a contingency plan to account for a possible Hard Rock Stadium scheduling conflict after LaLiga canceled a game previously scheduled there during the first round of the CFP.

          LaLiga made official last week its plans to hold the Barcelona-Villarreal game in Miami on Dec. 20 -- the same day as the first round of the CFP. On Tuesday, LaLiga announced its decision to cancel the event in Hard Rock Stadium "due to the uncertainty generated in Spain in recent weeks."

          The top four seeds in the CFP earn a first-round bye, and the higher seeds host a first-round home game.

          With Miami's loss to Louisville last week, the Canes' chances of earning a bye dropped significantly -- but the possibility of hosting a home game went up.

          Officials at the University of Miami and the CFP were working with the stadium on alternate options this week, but they agreed the problem has been solved with the LaLiga announcement.