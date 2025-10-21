Open Extended Reactions

The University of Miami and the College Football Playoff no longer need a contingency plan to account for a possible Hard Rock Stadium scheduling conflict after LaLiga canceled a game previously scheduled there during the first round of the CFP.

LaLiga made official last week its plans to hold the Barcelona-Villarreal game in Miami on Dec. 20 -- the same day as the first round of the CFP. On Tuesday, LaLiga announced its decision to cancel the event in Hard Rock Stadium "due to the uncertainty generated in Spain in recent weeks."

The top four seeds in the CFP earn a first-round bye, and the higher seeds host a first-round home game.

With Miami's loss to Louisville last week, the Canes' chances of earning a bye dropped significantly -- but the possibility of hosting a home game went up.

Officials at the University of Miami and the CFP were working with the stadium on alternate options this week, but they agreed the problem has been solved with the LaLiga announcement.