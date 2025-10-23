Ranking the most interesting College Football Playoff and conference races

Matt Stinchcomb emphasizes the Aggies need to convert third downs on offense while Gene Chizik claims the Tigers need to spread the field and get the running game going. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

The signs are everywhere. It's finally hoodie weather in the Midwest. We're getting ready to argue all over again about daylight saving time and whether candy corn is good. (It is! I don't like that it is, but it is.) That's right: It's almost November. And November is college football's greatest month.

We enter this November with far more uncertainty in the air than usual. Sure, it almost certainly looks like Ohio State and Indiana will vacuum up two of the 12 College Football Playoff slots, with Oregon likely nabbing a third. The top-heavy Big Ten should continue to fend off any of the "Has parity taken over college football?" talk en vogue at the moment. But everywhere else, it's nothing but uncertainty as far as the eye can see.

New ESPN and FOX One Bundle Bundle ESPN and FOX One and unlock more sports for one unbeatable price. Get the World Series, college football, NBA, NHL and more. Get access

We know the SEC should land quite a few CFP bids, but we have no idea who will grab them. (Okay, we have some idea, but not a lot!) We thought the ACC (Miami) and Big 12 (Texas Tech) both had teams capable of charging to 12-0 and easy CFP bids, but Miami and Texas Tech lost last week. So did Memphis, which plunged the American Conference race into chaos. And have you looked at the Heisman betting lately? It feels like we still have some major plot twists to come with that.

Per the Allstate Playoff Predictor, there are 30 teams with at least a 10% chance at a playoff bid. Most of what's ahead appears unsettled, so let's try to make some sense of it. Here are the 10 FBS races I'm most looking forward to as hoodie weather -- the best weather -- further takes over our world.

1. SEC title race

Per SP+, we head into Week 9 with eight teams clinging to at least a 5% chance of winning the league title: Alabama (25.8%), Texas A&M (17.6%), Georgia (13.9%), Oklahoma (10.4%), Texas (7.7%), Missouri (7.4%), Ole Miss (7.1%) and Vanderbilt (5.5%). They all have either zero (Bama and A&M) or one conference loss, and there are eight remaining games between them over the next six weeks, including two potential elimination games in Week 9 (Ole Miss at Oklahoma and Missouri at Vanderbilt).

I can tell you how many different teams have a chance, but it's hard not to think of Alabama as the front-runner. The Crimson Tide moved to 4-0 in SEC play last week with a 37-20 win over Tennessee, and they've now played four of the five best opponents on their conference schedule. They're only up to ninth in SP+, however, thanks primarily to statistically subpar performances in wins over Georgia and Missouri (and, of course, the season-opening dud against Florida State, an increasingly inexplicable result). That means their remaining games against LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn are projected as one-score affairs. Their spot in Atlanta isn't a gimme just yet. Still, wins are wins, and they're in great shape.

Even if we give one title game spot to Bama, the race for the other spot is pretty fascinating. Will Georgia continue to spot opponents multiscore leads before scraping their way back? How much will the Bulldogs' loss to Bama hurt them in potential tiebreaker scenarios? Can unbeaten Texas A&M continue charging ahead as the schedule ramps up with trips to LSU, Missouri and Texas? (You could tell me right now that the Aggies went 0-3 or 3-0 in those trips and I would believe you, no questions asked.) Can Ole Miss clear this week's hurdle in Norman and take advantage of a reasonably light home stretch? Is Oklahoma really a contender with five remaining top-20 opponents (per SP+)? I'm slightly worried about overbilling this race when the most likely result seems to be yet another Bama-Georgia title game. But there's still lots of potential weirdness on the table. That also means the jockeying for the other SEC playoff spots will be interesting.

Key upcoming games: Ole Miss at Oklahoma (Week 9), Missouri at Vanderbilt (Week 9), Vanderbilt at Texas (Week 10), Texas A&M at Missouri (Week 11), Texas at Georgia (Week 12), Oklahoma at Alabama (Week 12), Missouri at Oklahoma (Week 13), Texas A&M at Texas (Week 14)

2. American Conference title race

Out-of-nowhere upsets have sent conference title races in unexpected directions since conferences first came into existence, and few were as unexpected as Memphis' 24-21 defeat at UAB last week. The Blazers had just fired coach Trent Dilfer, and Memphis was a more than three-touchdown favorite. The Tigers entered the game with a 43% chance of making the CFP, per the Allstate Playoff Predictor. Those odds are now 11%.

Memphis' loss is our gain. SP+ now gives five teams between a 12% and 24% chance of winning the American Conference: USF (24.4%), North Texas (22.6%), Memphis (19.4%), Navy (17.3%) and Tulane (12.7%). USF, Navy and Tulane are unbeaten in conference play, and Navy is unbeaten overall thanks to a couple of narrow wins in its past two games. But Navy and Tulane have had to pull off escapes in recent weeks and have fallen out of the SP+ top 50. USF has made a nice ascent since a humiliating 49-12 loss to Miami, but the Bulls must play at Memphis and Navy in the coming weeks. If they beat Memphis on Saturday, their spot in the American Conference title game begins to appear secure. But a Memphis win would improve Memphis' own odds and those of North Texas.

Key upcoming games: USF at Memphis (Week 9), Navy at North Texas (Week 10), Tulane at Memphis (Week 11), USF at Navy (Week 12), Navy at Memphis (Week 14)

3. The current hierarchy of one-loss teams

play 1:14 Unstoppable force vs. immovable object: Rebels offense vs. OU defense SEC Network's Alyssa Lang presents pressing statistics and potential CFP chances ahead of No. 8 Ole Miss' battle against the No. 13 Sooners.

From a College Football Playoff perspective, this is the most important race. But it's also the blurriest. If we assume that the Group of 5 ends up with just one of the 12 spots in the CFP -- not a guarantee (since we could still theoretically end up with a particularly low-ranked Big 12 or ACC champion), but likely -- then that leaves 11 spots for the four power conferences. Among power-conference teams, SP+ projections suggest an average of 5.1 will end up 11-1 or 12-0 heading into championship weekend, likely from this pile:

Odds of finishing 11-1 or better (power-conference teams only): Ohio State 90.1%, Indiana 87.8%, Georgia Tech 49.6%, Texas Tech 46.2%, Oregon 33.1%, Miami 27.5%, BYU 27.3%, Louisville 22.3%, Georgia 16.5%, Ole Miss 16.1%, Alabama 14.9%, Virginia 12.4%.

If we assume for a moment that five or so of those teams will make the field of 12 as they did last year -- again, not guaranteed but reasonably likely -- that leaves about six spots for multiloss teams, likely from the Big Ten and SEC.

It's impossible to know where each potential multiloss team might stand six weeks from now, when we don't know who they might have beaten or lost to -- or how the CFP committee will, after pressure, handle differences in strength of schedule -- but let's lay out where their résumés currently stand by combining Strength of Record and Résumé SP+ into one résumé ranking.

Current computer-based résumé rankings:

Indiana (7-0) Ohio State (7-0) Texas A&M (7-0) Oregon (6-1) Alabama (6-1) BYU (7-0) Georgia (6-1) Georgia Tech (7-0) Oklahoma (6-1)* Miami (5-1) Texas Tech (6-1)* Vanderbilt (6-1) Ole Miss (6-1) Notre Dame (5-2) Missouri (6-1)

(* Since Texas Tech's lone loss came without injured starting quarterback Behren Morton, it could get some benefit of the doubt from the committee. And how might the committee handle Oklahoma's loss to Texas considering John Mateer had rushed back from injury?)

Among current one-loss teams, it seems Oregon, Alabama and Georgia are in good shape to handle another defeat with playoff standing intact. But the number of other spots available could depend on the teams in Provo and Atlanta. BYU and Georgia Tech remain unbeaten, and if either team gets to championship weekend at 12-0, it will be in no matter what happens in the respective conference title games. That's not particularly likely -- BYU must travel to Iowa State (Week 9), Texas Tech (Week 11) and Cincinnati (Week 13), while Georgia Tech finishes against a torrid Pitt (Week 13) and Georgia (Week 14) -- but it remains on the table.

Meanwhile, the hierarchy of teams ranked ninth to 15th above tells us quite a bit. Two-loss Notre Dame obviously needs a little bit of help, but considering there are head-to-heads between No. 9 and 13 and No. 10 and 15 this week, the Fighting Irish will likely move up a couple of spots despite being on a bye week. Their strength-of-schedule numbers will only get worse from here, however, so they need to keep looking the part as they have in recent weeks.

Key upcoming games: Ole Miss at Oklahoma (Week 9), Missouri at Vanderbilt (Week 9), BYU at Texas Tech (Week 9), Texas A&M at Missouri (Week 11), Oklahoma at Alabama (Week 12), Missouri at Oklahoma (Week 13), Georgia at Georgia Tech (Week 14)

4. ACC title race

Georgia Tech barely survived at Wake Forest and needed some red zone implosions from Duke -- including a 95-yard Omar Daniels fumble return -- to survive in Durham on Saturday. But again, wins are wins, and the Yellow Jackets have seven from seven games.

The Jackets are 4-0 in ACC play, so they have their noses out in front in the conference title race. Still, there are seven teams with at least a 7% chance at the league crown right now: Georgia Tech (26.9%), Louisville (16.8%), Miami (13.4%), Virginia (12.9%), SMU (12.9%), Pitt (8.3%) and Duke (7.3%). Considering the closeness of the games that we've already seen between these teams, that makes quite a bit of sense.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

In terms of the quantity of teams involved, this race could have ranked higher on the list. But somehow we have only five more remaining games between these seven teams. This race could be decided as much by who avoids unexpected upsets as anything. With only one team really standing out from a quality perspective -- Miami is 13th in SP+, and the other six contenders are between 24th and 44th -- upsets are somewhere between conceivable and quite likely.

Key upcoming games: Miami at SMU (Week 10), Virginia at Duke (Week 12), Pitt at Georgia Tech (Week 13), Louisville at SMU (Week 13), Miami at Pitt (Week 14)

5. The charge to 6-6

We're constantly told that there are too many bowls and that they don't mean what they used to. And yet, one of the most enjoyable storylines in a given season comes when a down-on-its-luck program makes a run at bowl eligibility. Here are some of the more interesting names that have a shot at the postseason in 2025:

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2 record, 80.7% chance at bowl eligibility per SP+): The Wildcats have bowled only once in the past four seasons, and they stumbled out of the gate with a dire 23-3 loss to Tulane in Week 1. But they've won four in a row to get to the precipice, and while they're projected underdogs in each remaining game, they'll probably snag at least one minor upset.

Temple Owls (5-2, 77.4%): One of my favorite stories of the season. Temple went just 13-42 from 2020 to 2024 but made a knockout hire by bringing veteran K.C. Keeler to town. Last Saturday's blowout of Charlotte brought the Owls to five wins, and they're favorites at Tulsa this weekend. (If they don't beat Tulsa, however, things might get a little bit dicey, as they're at least slight underdogs in each remaining game.)

New Mexico Lobos (4-3, 76.0%): Jason Eck's Lobos were pains in Michigan's neck in Week 1 and pummeled UCLA in Week 3. Losses at San José State and Boise State hurt, but as long as they handle their business at home against Utah State and Colorado State, they're set.

Wyoming Cowboys (3-4, 37.6%): After stumbling to 3-9 in Jay Sawvel's first season as Craig Bohl's successor, the Cowboys have played some entertaining games of late, and their 35-28 win over San José State in Week 7 kept bowl hopes alive. Their odds would hop to around 50-50 with a win over Colorado State on Saturday.

Ball State Cardinals (3-4, 20.7%): The Cardinals slipped from 5-7 to 4-8 to 3-9 over Mike Neu's final three seasons, and they've suffered three massive blowouts this year under Mike Uremovich. But their 3-0 home record has bought them time, and a win at 1-6 Northern Illinois on Saturday would keep hope alive.

New Mexico State Aggies (3-3, 43.3%): NMSU isn't particularly strong (122nd in SP+) and just fell to Missouri State at home, but Conference USA offers plenty of games against similarly iffy programs. They have only one sure loss (at Tennessee) remaining on the schedule. They're in the hunt.

Delaware Blue Hens (3-3, 78.0%) and Missouri State Bears (3-3, 44.5%): The FBS newcomers will need help, as they aren't automatically eligible and would only get bowl bids if there aren't enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all the slots. Right now it looks like there probably will be. Still, the Blue Hens and Bears have fit in well in CUSA. Delaware has a 14% chance of finishing 8-4 or better, which is always a hell of an accomplishment for a newbie.

6. Conference USA title race

Yes, there's a lot of dead weight in this conference, but a tight race is a tight race, and heading into Week 9, four teams had between a 20% and 23% title chance -- Jacksonville State (22.7%), Louisiana Tech (21.7%), Western Kentucky (21.0%) and Kennesaw State (20.7%) -- with a fifth contender (Liberty) at 8.6%.

On Tuesday, Western Kentucky knocked off Louisiana Tech in a genuine game-of-the-week candidate, while Kennesaw State pulled away from Florida International. That will shift the odds in those teams' favor, but with so much evenness in this conference, advantages will likely shift again in the coming weeks. Kennesaw State's presence in the race makes things even more fun; the Owls face-planted with a 2-10 FBS debut last season, but under Jerry Mack they nearly beat Wake Forest in Week 1 and have won five straight.

Key upcoming games: Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State (Week 12), Liberty at Louisiana Tech (Week 13), Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State (Week 14), Kennesaw State at Liberty (Week 14)

7. Heisman race

First it was Texas' Arch Manning and Clemson's Cade Klubnik. Then LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. Then Oklahoma's John Mateer. Oregon's Dante Moore had his turn at the top of the list. Miami's Carson Beck was up there. The mantle of Heisman Favorite has been a hot potato this season. No one has held on to it for very long.

After the past few weeks of action, with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza shining for an unbeaten team, Ty Simpson providing a slow drip of heroics during Bama's run of four straight ranked wins and Julian Sayin completing what feels like 100% of his (mostly safe) passes against mostly overwhelmed opposition, we head into Week 9 with a clear upper tier in the race.

Could this be the year a defender like Rueben Bain Jr. becomes a Heisman favorite? Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Current ESPN BET Heisman odds: Mendoza +300, Simpson +350, Sayin +400, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed +1100, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia +1400, Moore +1800, Georgia's Gunner Stockton +1800, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love +2000, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith +3500, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss +3500.

If that's the favorites list we end up with, so be it. At the end of championship weekend, Mendoza, Simpson and Sayin should all have between 3,300 and 3,600 passing yards with about 33 to 39 touchdowns. Solid work. But if you're a believer in "Heisman Moments," they might not have many marquee opportunities between now and the conference title games. The door could be open to Pavia or Reed, if they continue leading their respective teams to unforeseen heights. Maybe Stockton keeps bailing his team out with fourth-quarter heroics. Maybe Love produces a couple more 200-yard rushing games and captures the imagination. Maybe in the lack of some obvious 4,000-yard passer, conventional wisdom begins to home in on a defensive player like Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. or Ohio State's Caleb Downs. This would be a fun year for a change-of-pace pick. Regardless, I don't feel like our current favorites list is quite what we'll have a month from now.

8. MAC title race

There are currently five teams with between a 12% and 25% chance of winning the league -- Western Michigan (24.6%), Toledo (19.1%), Miami (Ohio) (19.1%), Buffalo (18.7%) and Ohio (12.3%) -- and Miami plays every team on the list besides itself. The RedHawks could play for the crown themselves, but either way they'll directly decide who gets to play for it. They host smoking-hot Western Michigan this weekend, then play a fellow contender in each of the first three weeks of November's midweek MACtion slate.

Miami and Western Michigan have each rebounded from 0-3 starts to now stand at 4-3. Western Michigan has overachieved against SP+ projections by an average of 21.3 points per game during this winning streak and has jumped 32 spots in SP+ (from 124th to 92nd) in just three games.

Toledo, meanwhile, has beaten projections in five of seven games this year and ranks seventh nationally in points allowed per drive; the problem, as it usually is under Jason Candle: random duds. They lost as projected 18-point favorites to Western Michigan, then blew a 21-point lead (as a 22-point favorite) against Bowling Green. They're favored by at least eight points in every remaining game, but another MAC dud would almost certainly eliminate them from the list.

Key upcoming games: Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) (Week 9), Miami (Ohio) at Ohio (Week 11), Ohio at Western Michigan (Week 12), Toledo at Miami (Ohio) (Week 12), Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo (Week 13), Ohio at Buffalo (Week 14)

9. Biletnikoff Award race

The preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best wide receiver, tends to feature approximately a million names, give or take. But among the six current per-game receiving yardage leaders, only three made that initial list: USC's Makai Lemon, Louisville's Chris Bell and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. San José State's Danny Scudero and Texas A&M's Mario Craver had to be added to the list on Oct. 1, and Illinois' Hank Beatty was added on Oct. 15.

Of the nine wideouts listed in our preseason Top 100 players list, none are in the nation's top 10 in receiving yards per game, and only five are in the top 50. The only reason Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 player in the country on that preseason list, is even in the top 15 in yards per game is because he had 272 combined yards against Grambling and Ohio. In five games against power-conference opponents, he's averaging 66.0 yards per game and 9.4 yards per catch.

A lot of this lack of production comes from the fact that, aside from a season-opening dud against Texas (six catches, 43 yards), Ohio State hasn't needed him to shine brightly yet. Buckeyes games haven't been remotely close, and it's fair to assume Smith will be just as ridiculous in their likely upcoming CFP trip as he was last year. But to win the award as the nation's best receiver, shouldn't you actually have to do something in-season? Will voters lean toward Lemon (108.3 yards per game), Bell (106.3) or a new star like Craver (95.4)? Will they vote for someone like Smith or Alabama's Ryan Williams (60.4 yards per team game) based on what we all assume they are instead? It's an interesting philosophical question.

10. Big 12 title race

Heading into Week 9 last season, Arizona State was 5-2 but only 52nd in SP+, having wobbled through a series of close games and having suffered a mid-October upset loss without injured quarterback Sam Leavitt. As you probably remember, the Sun Devils caught fire, winning six straight, winning the Big 12 with a rout of Iowa State and all but beating Texas in the CFP quarterfinals.

ASU has certainly lined up a lot of parallels heading into Week 9 of 2025. Same record? Check. Same September mediocrity? Check. Same mid-October loss sans Leavitt? Check. Another SP+ ranking in the 50s? Check (55th). Despite a 3-1 conference record, and despite last week's upset of Texas Tech, ASU has only a 4.8% title chance at the moment, per SP+. From a statistical standpoint, a conference title run would be just as unexpected as last year's. It would be one hell of a story if they caught fire again.

Right now, three teams have at least a 17% title chance, per SP+: Texas Tech (34.8%), BYU (25.1%) and Cincinnati (17.5%). Utah (6.6%), ASU (4.8%) and Houston (4.1%) are still in the hunt, and if Iowa State (2.6%) regains its early-season form, the Cyclones could beat some contenders down the stretch -- including unbeaten BYU this weekend -- and insert themselves in the race as well.

Key upcoming games: Houston at Arizona State (Week 9), Cincinnati at Utah (Week 10), BYU at Texas Tech (Week 11), BYU at Cincinnati (Week 13)