Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has left the program and is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Fowler-Nicolosi, a 28-game starter for the Rams, elected to move on after the school fired coach Jay Norvell on Sunday.

The redshirt junior put up 6,938 career passing yards, sixth most among all active Group of 5 quarterbacks, with 45 total touchdowns and 34 turnovers over his four seasons at Colorado State.

Fowler-Nicolosi was benched for backup Jackson Brousseau during a 17-16 loss to UTSA on Sept. 20 and hasn't appeared in a game since then for the Rams. Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 488 yards with one touchdown and three turnovers over his first three games this season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Fowler-Nicolosi emerged as the Mountain West's second-leading passer with 3,542 yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and earned honorable mention all-conference recognition. His 2,796 passing yards last season ranked third in the Mountain West.

Fowler-Nicolosi is likely to be one of the most experienced quarterbacks available in the upcoming transfer portal window when it opens in January. Last year, Norvell claimed Fowler-Nicolosi turned down a $600,000 offer to transfer to Kansas State after the 2023 season.

Brousseau, a redshirt sophomore, has produced 741 passing yards with seven total touchdowns and no interceptions on the year. The 2-5 Rams go on the road to face Wyoming on Saturday.

