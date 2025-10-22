Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- No. 24 Arizona State will be without Big 12 leading receiver Jordyn Tyson against Houston on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Tyson suffered the injury in last Saturday's 26-22 win over No. 14 Texas Tech but returned to catch a key pass on the Sun Devils' winning drive.

"This is something where I'm trying to protect him from himself," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said Wednesday.

Tyson leads the Big 12 and is third nationally in catches with 57. He is tied for second in the FBS with eight touchdown catches. The preseason All-American leads the Big 12 and is ninth nationally with 628 receiving yards.

Tyson caught a 33-yard pass from Sam Leavitt to convert a fourth down in the fourth quarter against Texas Tech, setting up Raleek Brown's 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left.