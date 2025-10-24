Re-ranking college football's top freshmen after two months of the season

Open Extended Reactions

The transfer portal might capture a lot of attention, but developing freshmen into impactful players remains the foundation for many of the nation's best programs. Already this year highly touted prospects have become nationally recognized names and statistical leaders in a matter of weeks. But there are also less-heralded freshmen stepping up at key positions for top-ranked programs.

Here's a look at the top 15 midway through the season, including a new No. 1:

One of the youngest players in the country, Toney reclassified into Miami's 2025 class and wasted no time proving he was undervalued as a three-star recruit. Even in an upset loss to Louisville, he was a bright spot with nine catches for 135 yards, a 12-yard reverse for a TD and a 2-point conversion pass. Toney already has a knack for showing up against the Hurricanes' toughest opponents. He averaged 85 yards per game against Miami's three AP Top 25 opponents, and he tallied a then career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Canes' 28-22 win over Florida State. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, he has become Carson Beck's most reliable target, leading Miami in receptions (38) and yards (510) through six games. Both of those marks rank in the top 10 in the ACC. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker.

Living up to expectations as a potential hometown savior is hard. But so far, the Maryland native, who ranked No. 134 in the SC Next ESPN 300 coming out of high school, has been up to the task. The 6-foot-5, 231-pounder helped deliver Maryland's first Big Ten road win since 2023 by beating Wisconsin. The Terps then dropped three consecutive close conference games by 10 combined points, but it wasn't because of Washington, who had his best completion percentage (73%) of the season and threw for 249 yards and a touchdown in a 34-31 loss to Nebraska.

Washington has thrown for 1,716 yards and 11 touchdowns through seven games and, most importantly, has avoided interceptions (three) and sacks (two). He's also the Terps' third-leading rusher with 112 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Bachmeier has passed every test so far this season. He beat Colorado on the road with a productive performance, then two weeks later found a way to lead BYU to a gutsy 33-27 double-overtime win over Arizona on the road even when he didn't have his best stuff, completing just 41.4% of his passes and throwing a season-high two picks. In his latest game, a win over No. 23 Utah, he passed for 166 yards and one score and had another 64 on the ground at 5.8 yards per clip and a touchdown. After Jake Retzlaff's late summer transfer to Tulane, Bachmeier was thrust into the starting job and led the Cougars to a 7-0 start. Prior to the Arizona game, Bachmeier had completed at least 70% of his passes in three consecutive games, and he's beginning to lean on his mobility and dual-threat skills more as the season progresses. Bachmeier is flashing an impressive skill set but equally striking leadership qualities to build around in Provo.

Underwood is emerging. The nation's top recruit entered the season under immense scrutiny and has handled it with steady progress including his first signature win versus a Power 4 opponent. Underwood's productivity as a passer has taken a step forward in October, where he opened the month with his two best quarterback ratings of the season. In Saturday's win over Washington, he completed 21 of 27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. The former five-star recruit completed close to 80% of his passes and was extremely accurate and poised in his progressions. Underwood's arm strength and athleticism are undeniable, and each week he seems to get more comfortable as a passer. As the Wolverines open the playbook, Underwood's upside should become more evident, making him a long-term centerpiece for a team with championship expectations.

Cal's winding pursuit of the No. 204 prospect in the 2025 class -- he decommitted, briefly signed with Oregon, then returned -- has paid immediate dividends. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty won the starting job and has flashed brilliance, leading the Bears to a 5-2 start. The latest: a nail-biting win over North Carolina in which he completed two key passes for first downs to burn the clock and preserve the win. Sagapolutele threw for a score and rushed for another while not turning the ball over. He had 279 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Minnesota and also led a comeback win over Boston College, turning a broken play into a 51-yard scramble TD with 1:30 to play to put the Eagles away. He has looked every bit the freshman at times, including three interceptions in a loss to Duke, but some growing pains are expected. Sagapolutele's command of the offense, exceptional poise, toughness and ability to create off-platform give Cal a cornerstone at the game's most important position.

The No. 1 WR in the 2025 recruiting class is meeting expectations. Against Rutgers on Saturday, he posted only two catches, but they were big, including a 34-yard touchdown. In Oregon's road win over Penn State, Moore led the Ducks in receptions (seven) and yards (89) in their overtime win. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder leads Oregon in receiving (398 yards) through seven games. But Moore wasn't much of a factor in the Ducks' loss to Indiana, and they'll need more from him against their best opponents down the stretch when their schedule gets tougher. Moore is an excellent run blocker, which has also benefited freshmen running backs Jordon Davison, who has a team-high eight touchdowns on the ground, and Dierre Hill Jr.

Alabama has mixed and matched combinations up front so far this season with Carroll becoming a bigger part of the equation each week. He has impressed Crimson Tide coaches with his versatility and football know-how despite his inexperience. A four-star and the No. 1 offensive guard in the rankings out of high school, Carroll has pushed for more playing time at right tackle and made his debut as a starter Saturday in a win versus Tennessee. The IMG Academy product is arguably the best technician in his true freshmen class with great size and athleticism at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds with a bit of a nasty streak that offensive linemen love. Keeping quarterback Ty Simpson upright is paramount for a Crimson Tide offense that has relied heavily on its passing attack so far in 2025. While his overall snap count has been modest, Carroll has not given up a sack, and it appears he's earning the coaching staff's trust.

The four-star Jackson chose to stay home and attend Ohio State despite offers from Georgia, Alabama and plenty of other blue chips, then became the first Buckeyes runner to run for more than 100 yards in each of his first two career games. The 6-foot, 217-pounder has been a revelation in Ryan Day's offense, wrestling reps away from James Peoples and CJ Donaldson to lead the team in rushing (433 yards) at over six yards per carry. He's a dynamic big-play threat who is also plenty willing to bang inside the tackles and also move the chains as a pass catcher. Wisconsin shut him down on the ground, but he caught five passes for 57 yards through the air. If he can stay healthy, expect Ohio State to continue loading up his plate to try to keep the pressure off first-year starter Julian Sayin.

A three-star out of Louisiana, Sheppard is yet another example of a freshman running back outperforming his ranking upon finding the right combination of fit and opportunity. Sheppard has amassed 497 yards and four touchdowns on an efficient seven yards per carry through his first seven games, steadily gaining more reps. He became the first true freshman to start as running back for Duke in 15 years against Syracuse on Sept. 27 and rewarded the decision by compiling a season-high 201 all-purpose yards and two scores on 19 touches. Sheppard has also chipped in 18 catches. Sheppard's combination of vision and quick burst stands out and he should remain a fixture of Duke's offense.