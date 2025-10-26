Trinidad Chambliss extends his time in the pocket and finds an open Trace Bruckler to put Ole Miss back on top. (0:54)

It was a relatively stable week in the Top 25 -- just three teams, Illinois, Arizona State, and South Florida, lost to unranked opponents. Oklahoma, Missouri, and LSU lost to more highly ranked teams. Texas A&M overcame a sluggish start to keep its undefeated season alive. Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Ohio State are now the only other unbeatens remaining.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 7-0

Week 9 result: Idle

What's next: Nov. 1 vs. Penn State, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 8-0

Week 9 result: Defeated UCLA 56-6

Stat to know: This is the third 8-0 start in program history.

What's next: Saturday at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 8-0

Week 9 result: Defeated LSU 49-25

Stat to know: Texas A&M has scored 40 or more points in its past four road games. That is tied for the longest streak in SEC history.

What's next: Nov. 8 at Missouri

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated South Carolina 29-22

Stat to know: Alabama trailed by 8 in the fourth quarter. That is its largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2021 at Auburn.

What's next: Nov. 8 vs. LSU

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 6-1

Week 9 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida (in Jacksonville), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Wisconsin 21-7

Stat to know: Oregon is 6-0 against unranked opponents this season.

What's next: Nov. 8 at Iowa

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Oklahoma 34-26

Stat to know: Ole Miss is now 3-0 against Oklahoma.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 8-0

Week 9 result: Defeated Syracuse 41-16

Stat to know: Georgia Tech is 8-0 for the first time since 1966.

What's next: Saturday at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Missouri 17-10

Stat to know: This is Vanderbilt's first 7-1 start to a season since 1941.

What's next: Saturday at Texas, noon, SEC Network

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 6-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Stanford 42-7

Stat to know: Miami outscored Stanford 42-0 after allowing a touchdown on the opening drive.

What's next: Saturday at SMU, noon, ESPN

Previous ranking: 11

2025 record: 8-0

Week 9 result: Defeated Iowa State 41-27

Stat to know: This is BYU's first time starting 8-0 in back-to-back seasons.

What's next: Nov. 8 at Texas Tech

Previous ranking: 12

2025 record: 5-2

Week 9 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Oklahoma State 42-0

Stat to know: The win over Oklahoma State was Texas Tech's first shutout against a Big 12 opponent since 2005.

What's next: Saturday at Kansas State, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 17

2025 record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Defeated Kentucky 56-34

Stat to know: The win over Kentucky was Tennessee's third game with three passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns this season. That puts them in a tie with Oregon for the most such games in FBS this season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated North Carolina 17-16 (OT)

Stat to know: Virginia has won six straight games, its longest streak within a season since 2007.

What's next: Saturday at Cal, 3:45 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 19

2025 record: 6-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Boston College 38-24

Stat to know: Louisville is 6-1 for the second time in three seasons under Jeff Brohm.

What's next: Saturday at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., The CW

Previous ranking: 21

2025 record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Baylor 41-20

Stat to know: Cincinnati is on a seven-game win streak, its second-longest streak over the past five seasons.

What's next: Saturday at Utah, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Lost to Ole Miss 34-26

Stat to know: Xavier Robinson's 109 rushing yards are the most by an Oklahoma player in a game this season.

What's next: Saturday at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Lost to Vanderbilt 17-10

Stat to know: Both Missouri starting quarterback Beau Pribula and backup Sam Horn left the game with injuries. Horn is out for the season.

What's next: Nov. 8 vs. Texas A&M

Previous ranking: 22

2025 record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Defeated Mississippi State 45-38 (OT)

Stat to know: Against Mississippi State, Texas overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2007.

What's next: Saturday vs. Vanderbilt, noon, SEC Network

Previous ranking: 25

2025 record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Defeated Michigan State 31-20

Stat to know: Michigan is now bowl-eligible for the fifth straight season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated Arizona State 24-16

Stat to know: Houston is 7-1 for the first time since 2021.

What's next: Saturday vs. West Virginia, noon, FS1

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 5-2

Week 9 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Defeated Colorado 53-7

Stat to know: Utah led Colorado 43-0 at halftime, the largest halftime lead without allowing a point by a Big 12 team in a conference game since 2011.

What's next: Saturday vs. Cincinnati, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 7-1

Week 9 result: Defeated South Florida 34-31

Stat to know: Memphis outscored South Florida 17-0 in the fourth quarter to complete its second 14-point comeback this season.

What's next: Friday at Rice, 7 p.m., ESPN2