MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Former University of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who helped lead the team to back-to-back national championships, announced Thursday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Alabama.

McCarron made the announcement in a video posted to YouTube on Thursday. McCarron, a first-time candidate, described himself as a political outsider. He cited conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September, as his inspiration to "get off the sidelines." McCarron, who is running as a Republican, also stressed his 2016 endorsement of President Donald Trump.

"Today, Alabama's conservative and cultural values are under attack from every direction. That's why Charlie Kirk's assassination affected so many of us so deeply," McCarron said in the video.

McCarron is seeking to be the latest figure to channel sports fame into a political win. Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020 and is running for governor of Alabama. Former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl had considered a run for Senate but decided against it.

"The Montgomery insiders and career politicians have had their chance. It's time for political newcomers and outsider candidates like me to lead the battle," McCarron said.

McCarron joins a crowded GOP field that includes Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate, pastor Dean Odle and businessperson Nicole Jones Wadsworth.

McCarron was the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback and led the team to national championship wins in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals and other NFL teams.

The state primaries are May 19, 2026.