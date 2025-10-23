Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma is installing padding around Owen Field after receiver Keontez Lewis ran headfirst into a brick wall three weeks ago.

A school spokesman confirmed padding will be added to both end-zone walls and the sideline walls outside the team bench areas in time for Saturday's game between No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 8 Ole Miss. The OU Daily, the school's student newspaper, was first to report the change.

Lewis was injured in the first quarter of Oklahoma's 44-0 win over Kent State on Oct. 4. A pass by Michael Hawkins Jr. was a bit overthrown, and Lewis' momentum took him into an unpadded section of the wall behind the end zone. He was carted off, prompting concerns from fans.

Most of the wall was not padded, and it is close to the field boundaries. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables had said the plans for the change were in the works within days of the injury.

Lewis played the next week against Texas, but missed Saturday's 26-7 victory over South Carolina. He is listed on the SEC injury report as doubtful for this Saturday's game.