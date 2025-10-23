Open Extended Reactions

Oregon brings the heat with its uniforms every week, but few of its many combinations have a backstory like the threads it'll be wearing in Week 9 against Wisconsin.

On Sunday, Oregon unveiled its "Grateful Ducks" uniforms, a tribute to the famed band the Grateful Dead.

The Grateful Dead have a deep connection to the Ducks' home city of Eugene -- the band played at Autzen Stadium 10 times between 1974 and 1994. Over the summer, Oregon announced that the stadium theme -- a "tie-dye out" -- for the school's Week 9 game against the Badgers would honor the band.

Fittingly, the Ducks' uniforms this week will draw upon similar themes. At first glance, the Grateful Ducks threads look like a simple enough black-and-green Oregon combination. But the details are both plentiful and aesthetically excellent.

Most notably, the green numbers and the trademark "O" logos on the helmet contain tie-dye patterns. The jersey shoulders contain distinct patches that mix the school's colors with the band's "Steal Your Face" motif. Inside the collar and on the back of the helmet is a line of the Grateful Dead's "dancing bears" -- swapping in ducks for the bears.

Oregon isn't the only school bringing out memorable threads this week, though. Here are the top uniforms from around the college football world in Week 9:

A great uniform can be elevated to another level with a memorable reveal, with New Mexico achieving such a feat this week.

The Lobos' Week 9 throwback uniforms are aesthetically incredible -- turquoise jerseys coupled with gray helmets featuring a simple red Zia emblem, which is found on the state flag of New Mexico.

But New Mexico's reveal video was every bit as good as the uniforms themselves. Lobos coach Jason Eck and several players drove around Albuquerque in their riff of the movie "Gone in 60 seconds."

Miami will ditch its usual color scheme of orange, green and white against Stanford for a new look: camouflage.

The Hurricanes' "Honor and Support" threads mark a tribute to those who have served in the military. Details include a camouflage pattern on the jersey and an American flag patch on the sleeves, with pale green pants. A black helmet also features the school's classic "U" logo in camouflage coloring.

It's homecoming weekend for Mississippi State, and it is pulling out a slick uniform combination for the occasion.

The highlight comes on the helmets, which feature the school's interlocking "MSU" motif on a maroon background for the first time this season. The lids will be paired with a traditional combination of jersey and pants -- a maroon jersey and gray pants, with white accenting throughout.

The Homecoming Look 👀 pic.twitter.com/0yaBOXUTZs — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 22, 2025

They didn't bring Florida International any good luck in a 45-26 loss to the Kennesaw State on Tuesday, but the Panthers' Week 9 threads were still extremely slick.

FIU pulled out its Vice uniforms for the matchup with the Owls, a look that adds a number of bold neon highlights to a black base. The uniform's helmets include neon pink face masks, a neon blue and pink panther logo on the helmet and a 305 area code on the front of the helmet, with the "0" represented by a panther.