No. 7 Georgia Tech will be without three starters -- wide receiver Malik Rutherford, center Harrison Moore and nickelback Jy Gilmore -- against Syracuse on Saturday.

All three were ruled out on the ACC availability report after suffering injuries during last week's win over Duke.

Rutherford is tied for the Yellow Jackets' lead with 23 receptions and two receiving touchdowns this season and ranks third on the team with 202 receiving yards.

With cornerback Ahmari Harvey out for the second straight week, Georgia Tech will be down two key secondary members against an Orange passing game that is averaging 294.3 yards per game (15th in the NCAA).

The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 for the first time since 1966, while their No. 7 ranking is the school's highest since 2009.