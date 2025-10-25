Open Extended Reactions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Rayshawn Pleasant's 49-yard interception return for a touchdown with 9:15 left proved to be the game-winning score as Auburn picked up its first win in Southeastern Conference play 33-24 over Arkansas on Saturday.

The Tigers (4-4, 1-4) picked up new life after inserting Ashton Daniels at quarterback late in the second quarter. Auburn's starter, Jackson Arnold, was benched after throwing an interception late in the half that Arkansas' Kani Walker returned 89 yards for a touchdown, giving the Razorbacks a 21-10 lead at the break.

Daniels led Auburn on three straight scoring drives to start the third quarter, all finishing with field goals, to trim Arkansas' lead to 24-19 at the time of Pleasant's interception. Daniels finished 6-of-8 for 77 yards through his two-plus quarters of work.

Auburn had lost four straight games entering Saturday -- all coming to ranked opponents and none came by a margin greater than 10.

"That group of young men and that group of coaches, as disappointing and as hurtful as those four tight losses are, I think there are people who maybe would have shut it down," Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said.

Arkansas (2-6, 0-4) didn't have the ball enough for a comeback. Auburn won the time-of-possession battle by more than 13 minutes and the Razorbacks committed turnovers on three straight possessions following Pleasant's touchdown.

O'Mega Blake lost a fumble at the Auburn 44 that the Tigers ultimately turned into another field goal, Alex McPherson's fourth of the game. Pleasant intercepted Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green a second time on the next Razorbacks series.

"I kissed him," Freeze said of Pleasant. "I kissed him on the forehead."

Auburn converted a fourth-and-1 at the Arkansas 27 with 2:42 left, and McPherson finished the drive with a 37-yard field goal to provide the final score with 1:06 to play.

Jeremiah Cobb led Auburn with 153 yards rushing on 28 carries.

Rohan Jones had Arkansas' best offensive day, catching three passes for 127 yards. Raylen Sharpe caught a touchdown pass from Green in Arkansas' 21-point second quarter.

Green finished 14-of-22 for 268 yards with the touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which came on the first play of Arkansas' final drive. The Razorbacks entered the game fourth in FBS in total offense, averaging 514 yards per game. Auburn limited them to just 331.

McPherson made field goals of 36, 23, 43, 26, 47 and 37 yards, and for a week, at least, he helped to ease the pressure on Freeze. The Tigers are 15-18 and 6-15 in SEC play in Freeze's two-plus seasons.