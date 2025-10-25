Trinidad Chambliss extends his time in the pocket and finds an open Trace Bruckler to put Ole Miss back on top. (0:54)

When you boost your College Football Playoff hopes with a big-time conference win on the road, a postgame troll is warranted.

Ole Miss achieved such a feat Saturday with its 34-26 win over Oklahoma, and poured some salt in the Sooners' wound afterward.

A balanced Rebel offense racked up 431 yards against Oklahoma's impressive defense in the win, with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throwing for 314 yards and running back Kewan Lacy punching in two touchdowns. Ole Miss outscored Oklahoma 9-0 in the fourth, erasing a one-point deficit heading into the final quarter.

After the game, the Rebels' social media admin had a clever caption at the ready, centered on the Sooners' nickname.

That wasn't the only postgame troll posted on social media in Week 9. Here are all the top jabs from around college football:

In a battle of two teams with similar mascots, it was the Bearcats who earned bragging rights over the Bears -- and with those bragging rights came a right to a postgame troll. Brendan Sorsby threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one more as Cincinnati moved to 7-1 on the season with a home win against Baylor.

Cincinnati's social media team opted to reference Baylor's mascot (and its triumph) with a nod to a viral clip.

If you ever see us fighting in the forest with a Bear... HELP THE BEAR



41-20 Bearcats. 7-1 on the year. pic.twitter.com/CcOFlJQynt — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) October 25, 2025

It was a dominant rivalry performance by Iowa in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy, intercepting three Minnesota passes and holding the Golden Gophers to just 133 yards of total offense. The Hawkeyes' offense, defense and special teams all recorded at least one touchdown in the victory.

Iowa did some digital altering to Minnesota's logo after the game, posting a video showing Minnesota's "M" being replaced by an L and the usually smiling gopher crying.

Memphis won one of the biggest Group of Five games of the season thanks to a late surge. After trailing 31-17 heading into the fourth quarter, the Tigers scored the game's next 17 points and took the lead with just over a minute left to play. South Florida crafted a last-gasp drive to set up a potential tying field goal attempt, but Nico Gramatica's 52-yard effort sailed wide.

With the win secured, Memphis took to social media to post a final-score graphic, displaying a tiger looming over a bull, with the caption "bullseye hit."

Kent State also used a late push to win its Week 9 game. After falling behind their MAC foe Bowling Green 21-3 midway through the third quarter, the Golden Flashes controlled the remainder of the contest in a 24-21 win. A trick play put Kent State ahead for good. Da'Realyst Clark took a pop pass on a reverse before throwing to fellow wide receiver Wayne Harris in the end zone for the eventual winning score.

Kent State's postgame troll of its conference rivals referenced the Falcons' famous unofficial mascot, a 3-year-old exotic shorthair Persian cat named Pudge, with a clever caption.

Earlier in the week, Sacramento State president Luke Wood referred to Montana as the "pandas" (Montana's actual mascot is the Grizzlies).

Montana's social media admin remembered the comment. After the Grizzlies dispatched the Hornets on Friday night, Montana posted a photo on X of a headband-wearing panda sitting in front of the entrance to Sacramento State's campus -- with the L in "California State University Sacramento" emphasized.

Missouri State improved to 4-3 on Tuesday night thanks to a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Clark to Ronnel Johnson in overtime, lifting the Bears over New Mexico State in a battle of .500 squads. The TD capped a productive day for Clark, who totaled 283 passing yards and a trio of passing touchdowns.

After the game, Missouri took a couple of shots at its opponent's cowboy-themed Aggie mascot -- first posting the final score with the caption "walk in your saloon and take over your saloon" and then adding a graphic showing "bears win" written on a pair of boots.