Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg after he was awkwardly tackled on a fourth-and-goal play in the third quarter of the No. 15 Tigers' game at No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Pribula, a senior from York, Pennsylvania, faked a pitch to tailback Kevin Coleman Jr. and kept the ball. Vanderbilt edge rusher Miles Capers and others stopped Pribula short of the end zone, and Pribula's left leg was bent awkwardly as he went to the ground.

Pribula was moved to a wheelchair after being taken off the field.

Senior QB Beau Pribula injured his left leg when he was tackled on a fourth-and-goal play in the third quarter of Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. AP Photo/Wade Payne

Freshman Matt Zollers, ESPN's No. 86 overall recruit in the class of 2025, took over after Pribula's injury. He had attempted six passes in three games this season.

Pribula is the second Missouri quarterback to suffer a potential season-ending injury this season; starter Sam Horn fractured the tibia in his right leg on the Tigers' first snap from scrimmage in their 61-6 victory against FCS program Central Arkansas on Aug. 28. Horn, who missed all of the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery, is expected to make a full recovery.

Pribula, a former Penn State transfer, had passed for 1,617 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.