Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond exited the Red Raiders' 42-0 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday with a right leg injury.

The redshirt freshman backup, making his second consecutive start in place of injured starter Behren Morton, suffered the noncontact injury during a 9-yard run midway through the second quarter.

Third-string quarterback Mitch Griffis replaced Hammond to finish the first half with No. 14 Texas Tech leading 28-0 at halftime. The senior transfer does provide starting experience as a former 10-game starter at Wake Forest and has appeared in three games as a reserve this season.

Morton continues to recover from a right leg injury and was considered available for the game in case of emergency. He dressed out in uniform at halftime in the event he needed to play against the Cowboys.