Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore exited Saturday's game against Wisconsin because of an apparent injury to his nose in the third quarter at Autzen Stadium.

Moore was sent to the medical tent and replaced by sophomore Brock Thomas.

Moore appeared to be struck in the face when he was tackled after a designed run. Moore was holding his nose, which was bloodied, on his way to the sideline.

Oregon's offense ranks as one of the 10 best units in the country but struggled against Wisconsin early on, leading 7-0 when Moore exited. Thomas continued the Ducks' drive, which culminated in a touchdown run by Jordon Davison that pushed the lead to 14-0.

On Oregon's next offensive drive, Moore exited the medical tent but remained on the sideline with his helmet on while Thomas stayed in the game at quarterback.

Moore has thrown for 1,686 yards, completed 72.3% of his passes and scored 19 total touchdowns.