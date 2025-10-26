        <
        >

          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 9

          play
          Finebaum: Ole Miss made the biggest statement to the CFP committee (0:40)

          Paul Finebaum explains why Ole Miss' road win against Oklahoma makes the Rebels a virtual lock for the playoff and quiets the noise surrounding Lane Kiffin. (0:40)

          • Kyle Bonagura
            Close
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college football.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on X
          • Mark Schlabach
            Close
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on X
          Oct 26, 2025, 04:15 PM

          There weren't as many surprising results during Week 9 as we've grown accustomed to this season, but some surprising teams continued to make their mark.

          Georgia Tech remained unbeaten by thumping Syracuse, Vanderbilt beat Missouri to improve to 7-1 for its best start since 1941, Indiana rolled over UCLA to stake its claim as the best team in college football, and Navy won again, moving to 7-0.

          All four of those teams are in the mix for the College Football Playoff, something few would have foreseen a couple of months ago.

          As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          Jump to a section:
          Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
          Semis, title game | Bowl season

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 Navy at No. 5 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 12 Navy at No. 5 Georgia

          Bonagura: No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 6 Ole Miss

          Bonagura: No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Georgia Tech

          Bonagura: No. 9 Miami at No. 8 Georgia Tech
          Schlabach: No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Miami

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: At 7-0 (5-0 American Conference), Navy deserves some time in the spotlight, which is why I have the Midshipmen as the No. 12 seed for this week. They have earned it. But the next five games are brutal: at North Texas, at Notre Dame, South Florida, at Memphis, vs. Army. It's one of the most difficult closing slates for any team in college football.

          There is some margin of error along the way as Tulane (3-0) is the only other unbeaten team in the American and no one else in the conference has more than three league wins. A year after Army flirted with the playoff, Navy is very much in the mix.

          Schlabach: Finally, there was some order in college football this weekend, as every AP top-10 team that played won, although Alabama, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt had to rally to get it done.

          I dropped Oregon three spots to No. 9 after its lackluster 21-7 win over struggling Wisconsin at home. The game was played in torrential rain at times, and star quarterback Dante Moore left in the third quarter with a face injury. The Ducks will have to play better when they travel to Iowa on Nov. 8.

          I dropped Texas Tech and added Vanderbilt as my No. 11 team after the Commodores beat another ranked opponent, taking down Missouri 17-10 at home. It wasn't pretty, but Diego Pavia and Co. figured out a way to get it done. The Commodores play at Texas on Saturday.

          Unbeaten Navy replaced South Florida as my fifth conference champion, after the Bulls fell 34-31 at Memphis on Saturday. But as Kyle noted, the Midshipmen are about to hit the meat of their schedule.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Alabama
          Schlabach: No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 Indiana

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
          Schlabach: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: With no major upsets near the top this week, there were no changes here for me. Three Big Ten teams, four SEC teams, plus Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals.

          Georgia Tech still feels very much like an unknown relative to the others. The Yellow Jackets haven't beaten a ranked team and won't play one (Georgia) for another month before a would-be ACC title game. The unbeaten record matters, but it will be interesting to see how the selection committee slots them when those rankings are released a week from Tuesday.

          Schlabach: My top five teams remained unchanged, although I seriously considered elevating Indiana to No. 1. The Hoosiers steamrolled UCLA 56-6 at home Saturday, piling up 475 yards of offense and forcing three turnovers. The Bruins had been red hot but couldn't get anything going against IU.

          Texas A&M was equally impressive in its 49-25 rout of LSU on the road. Tiger Stadium is one of the most difficult road venues in the country, especially at night, but the Aggies didn't have any problems. They outscored the Tigers 35-7 after halftime and won in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1994.

          There would be two SEC vs. SEC matchups in my quarterfinals, along with one Big Ten vs. Big Ten game. Hopefully, the CFP selection committee would set the seedings to avoid that, but it's going to be difficult to do if there are four or five SEC teams and three from the Big Ten in the field.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP national championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: Here we are on Oct. 26, and Indiana has a strong case to be the No. 1 team in college football. Just as it looked like UCLA had tapped into something special, the Hoosiers calmly beat the Bruins by 50. These types of projections are always fun to go back and laugh at come playoff time, but two postseason games between Ohio State and Indiana -- Big Ten title game and national championship -- seem more likely every week.

          Let's also take a minute to acknowledge that it was the correct decision to go away from giving byes to the top four conference champions. It completely threw off the seeding and a natural seeding process for all teams, as is the case now, makes much more sense.

          Schlabach: I feel good about the Buckeyes and Hoosiers reaching the semifinals with the way they're currently playing. But it's anyone's guess as to who the other two teams might be.

          Texas A&M has road games left at Missouri and Texas, and the Aggies haven't been in this position in quite some time. Marcel Reed should be a Heisman Trophy candidate and Mike Elko has done a fantastic job bringing some bite to the defense.

          I went with Georgia as my fourth team, although the Bulldogs would have to get past Alabama to reach the semifinals -- and that has rarely happened lately. The Bulldogs have some obvious shortcomings on defense, but with their offensive line getting healthy, Kirby Smart's team is going to have a chance to outscore its opponents. Gunner Stockton is playing very well, and he has plenty of weapons around him.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Alabama State vs. North Carolina Central
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. Delaware State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Washington State vs. Boise State
          Schlabach: Washington vs. Boise State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Toledo
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kennesaw State vs. Temple
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Marshall

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. Western Michigan
          Schlabach: Liberty vs. Western Michigan

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: North Texas vs. Florida State
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Wake Forest

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Ohio vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. Utah State

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: Temple vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Fresno State vs. Baylor
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. Kennesaw State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: New Mexico vs. California
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Maryland vs. Miami (Ohio)
          Schlabach: Maryland vs. Central Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Northwestern
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Minnesota

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Texas State vs. Central Michigan
          Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Miami (Ohio)

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. South Florida

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Minnesota
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. South Florida
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Memphis

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. Houston
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Hawai'i
          Schlabach: Washington State vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UNLV vs. Arizona
          Schlabach: New Mexico vs. Arizona

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. LSU

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Houston vs. Oklahoma

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Memphis vs. James Madison
          Schlabach: Troy vs. UConn

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Louisiana Tech

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. Auburn

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Houston vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Texas Tech vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona State

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. California

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas State vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: TCU vs. UNLV

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Pitt vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. USC
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Utah