LSU is in discussions about Brian Kelly's future, sources told ESPN on Sunday, and that includes outreach to Kelly about his potential departure as Tigers coach.

The situation is in flux following the Tigers' 49-25 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Kelly is owed just over $54 million in buyout money, and that looms as one of the issues in the discussions.

No resolution has been reached. But Kelly left the office early Sunday afternoon, and did not return, sources told ESPN. The Tigers are on a bye week, so attendance of some staff was optional.

Kelly, 64, has compiled a 34-14 record over four seasons at LSU, winning just under 71% of his games. But the Tigers have lost three of past four games, all in the SEC, and Saturday's loss to the Aggies was one in which the road team scored 35 straight points to open the second half, as "Fire Kelly" chants reverberated inside Tiger Stadium.

Kelly won an SEC West Division title in his first year with the Tigers and coached Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2023, but an 8-4 regular season last year that included three straight double-digit losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida stirred some discontent headed into Year 4.

LSU made some significant portal upgrades in the offseason at wide receiver and defensive line, and took every opportunity to promote its quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, for the Heisman Trophy. But the Tigers wilted under the SEC spotlight in a year where they were among the favorites to win the league.

Sunday began with the LSU staff bracing for staff changes, as they entered the week at No. 82 in scoring offense, No. 96 in total offense and No. 122 in passing offense. The program's defense wilted in the past two games with a loss at Vanderbilt and the home blowout to the Aggies.

But the day passed, and by early evening, it became apparent to those at LSU that the discussions were happening on a bigger scale, sources told ESPN. A centerpiece of the discussions over Kelly's departure is his buyout, which is close to $54 million. That money is subject to offset if Kelly takes a new coaching job.

Kelly signed a 10-year deal when he made the seismic move to come to LSU from Notre Dame in November 2021, a move at the time was viewed as a win for athletic director Scott Woodward. That deal included $95 million in salary, 90% of which is guaranteed.

His listed salary is just under $10.2 million, per the USA Today coaching database. The contract goes through the end of the 2031 season, as he has six years remaining on the deal.

The Tigers next play on Nov. 8, taking on No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.