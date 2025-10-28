2025 'College GameDay' Week 10: Cincinnati at Utah

Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a showdown between Cincinnati and Utah. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Stream 'College GameDay' | 'College GameDay' merchandise | College football schedule | College football rankings

Where to go

"College GameDay" will take place at Presidents Circle at the University of Utah from 8-11 a.m. ET. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah.

Why we're excited for Cincinnati at Utah

The conference foes meet for the first time ever.

Brendan Sorsby's 20 passing touchdowns for Cincinnati is the 3rd-most in the Big 12.

Cincinnati are 5-0 in the Big 12.

Utah's 267.1 rushing yards per game are the 5th-most in the FBS.

The last time Cincinnati and Utah were on 'College GameDay'

Cincinnati last appeared on "College GameDay" on Nov. 6, 2021. The Bearcats beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 28-20. Saturday marks Cincinnati's 3rd appearance on the program. Utah last appeared on CGD on Oct. 28, 2023, falling to Oregon 35-6. Saturday will be the 6th time "College GameDay" visits Utah.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

Fans can also keep up with the game on the ESPN App. To learn more about ESPN's networks and services, check out this direct-to-consumer FAQ.

For all of the latest "College GameDay" updates this season, check back in with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.