No. 2 Indiana expects linebacker Aiden Fisher to be available for Saturday's game at Maryland.

"I'd list him as probable," coach Curt Cignetti said during his weekly news conference Monday.

Fisher has been a key cog in the Hoosiers historic turnaround, and he jump-started last weekend's 56-6 blowout over UCLA by returning an interception 25 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game. He departed after injuring his left knee on the Bruins next series and spent the rest of the game on the sideline wearing a protective brace on the knee.

Fisher was one of the players who followed Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana after the 2023 season and earned first-team all-Big Ten honors last year. He opened this season as a second-team preseason All-American selection.

This season, Fisher ranks second on the Hoosiers in tackles with 49 and sixth in tackles for loss with seven. He also has 2 1/2 sacks, one interception and four quarterback hits.

The Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0) are chasing a second straight playoff bid and are one of six remaining unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The others are No. 1 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 10 Brigham Young and Navy -- the top unranked team receiving votes. Indiana also is receiving the second-most first-place votes, trailing only the defending national champion Buckeyes.