How to watch ESPN amid Disney-YouTube TV blackout

On October 31, YouTube TV subscribers experienced a blackout of ESPN and other Disney-owned channels, such as ABC. Due to a recent licensing deal disconnect, YouTube TV lost its rights to carry Disney programming. The channels went off the air before an action-packed sports weekend, which includes Oklahoma at Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Texas in matchup of ranked teams, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football and so much more. With a weekend full of college football, NBA and college basketball coming up, ESPN remains an essential viewing platform. How can fans stay in the loop?

How can I still watch ESPN with the Disney-YouTube TV blackout?

If you don't have cable access to ESPN right now, you can get instant access to ESPN content through a variety of services including Cox, Dish, DirecTV, Fios, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling, Spectrum TV and Xfinity.

How many channels are affected by the Disney-YouTube TV blackout?

The conflict affects ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the Nat Geo channels.

How can I get more information?

For more information and alternate ways to access ESPN content, fans can go to KeepMyNetworks.com. Check out the ESPN support hub for additional assistance.