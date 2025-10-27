LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech backup quarterback Will Hammond is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in the No. 13 Red Raiders' 42-0 victory over Oklahoma State.

The injury came in Hammond's second start filling in for Behren Morton, who is expected to return when Texas Tech (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) visits Kansas State on Saturday.

Coach Joey McGuire said Monday he is optimistic that Hammond will return next season, although he probably won't be part of spring practice. Morton is a senior, so the Red Raiders will have a new starter in 2026.

"If it's gonna be somebody that's going to be totally dedicated to getting back and attack the situation, there's nobody that attacks anything like Will Hammond," McGuire said. "Feel real confident that he'll have himself ready to go."

Hammond's injury elevates Mitch Griffis to the backup job. Griffis was out of football last year after appearing in nine games in 2023 at Wake Forest. Griffis threw for a touchdown and ran for a score after Hammond exited the Oklahoma State game.

Morton injured a knee in a 67-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the opener and re-aggravated the injury in a 41-17 win over Kansas on Oct. 11. Morton also was knocked out of the 34-10 win at Utah after taking a hit to the helmet.