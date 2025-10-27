Pete Thamel tells Pat McAfee that Michigan faces over $30 million in NCAA fines due to the sign-stealing scandal. (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Both the University of Michigan and Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore have withdrawn their appeals in the NCAA infractions case that centered on advanced scouting.

According to the NCAA's Division I Infractions Dashboard, Moore withdrew his appeal in the case on Sept. 29 and the university followed on Oct. 6.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions announced in August that Michigan had committed multiple Level I violations in relation to impermissible off-campus scouting. The scheme, led by former staffer Connor Stalions, was designed to aid in the stealing of opponents' in-game signals. It operated during the 2021, 2022 and part of the 2023 seasons.

Michigan was hit with fines that could total as much as $30 million but avoided a postseason ban or the vacating of past victories, including the 2023 season in which the Wolverines won the national championship.

Moore, meanwhile, was levied a two-year show-cause order and suspended from three games across two seasons. Moore, now Michigan's head coach but the offensive coordinator during the period the violations occurred, served two of the games in September and is scheduled to sit out next year's opener against Western Michigan.

Both the school and the coach initially vowed to appeal the penalties.

"In a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence -- or lack of evidence -- in the record," the university stated at the time.

Neither the university nor its coach is fighting that now, according to the database, thus officially ending the appeals of the case.

The NCAA also handed down an eight-year show-cause penalty on Stalions and a 10-year show-cause on former coach Jim Harbaugh, who is now in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Those essentially act as barriers to schools hiring them in the future. Harbaugh's new show-cause penalty will not begin until after he serves a current four-year show-cause that runs through 2028 from a previous NCAA case.

This appeal decision has nothing to do with those cases.

The scandal rocked college football as it played out across the back half of the 2023 season. The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for three games citing a violation of the league's sportsmanship policy, but the Wolverines prevailed in each -- at Penn State, at Maryland and against Ohio State -- en route to a 15-0 season and the national championship.

Michigan is currently 6-2 on the season and ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.