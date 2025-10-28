Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will not play against Iowa State after twice leaving last week's loss to No. 22 Houston.

Leavitt went out after taking a hard hit in the first quarter of the Sun Devils' loss to the Cougars on Saturday. He returned to the game but went off limping in the fourth quarter.

Backup Jeff Sims, who went 6-for-11 for 58 yards after Leavitt exited, is expected to start against the Cyclones. He also started a game this season vs. Utah.

Leavitt was in a walking boot at practice Tuesday.

"It's definitely something that's been lingering all year," Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham said. "It's definitely something that could definitely turn into that (long-term) for sure, just because it hasn't progressed like we hoped. He's been dealing with this for pretty much the whole year. He hasn't been at full speed, so we'll definitely reassess it during the bye and make a decision from there."

Leavitt first injured his foot against Baylor on Sept. 20 and didn't play in a loss to Utah two weeks later. He returned to lead Arizona State's comeback win over No. 13 Texas Tech on Oct. 18 before going down again.

Leavitt has thrown for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions this season after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff for the first time last year.