The College Football Playoff committee released its first set of rankings Tuesday and Ohio State sits on top.

The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final set of rankings will be released on Dec. 7, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

Below you'll find the full ranking as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

12-team bracket

First-round byes

Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide

First-round matchups (on campus)

No. 9 Oregon Ducks at No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Winner plays: No. 1 Ohio State

No. 12 Memphis Tigers at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

Winner plays: No. 4 Alabama

No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Winner plays: No. 3 Texas A&M

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 7 BYU Cougars

Winner plays: No. 2 Indiana

Top 25

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

2. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)

3. Texas A&M Aggies (8-0)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

5. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)

6. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

7. BYU Cougars (8-0)

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1)

9. Oregon Ducks (7-1)

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2)

11. Texas Longhorns (7-2)

12. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)

13. Utah Utes (7-2)

14. Virginia Cavaliers (8-1)

15. Louisville Cardinals (7-1)

16. Vanderbilt Commodores (7-2)

17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1)

18. Miami Hurricanes (6-2)

19. USC Trojans (6-2)

20. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)

21. Michigan Wolverines (7-2)

22. Missouri Tigers (6-2)

23. Washington Huskies (6-2)

24. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2)

25. Tennessee Volunteers (6-3)