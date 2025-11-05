        <
          College Football Playoff 2025: Byes, bracket and new top 25

          Nov 5, 2025, 01:16 AM

          The College Football Playoff committee released its first set of rankings Tuesday and Ohio State sits on top.

          The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. The final set of rankings will be released on Dec. 7, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

          Below you'll find the full ranking as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

          12-team bracket

          First-round byes

          Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

          No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

          No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers

          No. 3 seed Texas A&M Aggies

          No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide

          First-round matchups (on campus)

          No. 9 Oregon Ducks at No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders
          Winner plays:           No. 1 Ohio State

          No. 12 Memphis Tigers at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
          Winner plays:           No. 4 Alabama

          No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
          Winner plays:           No. 3 Texas A&M

          No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 7 BYU Cougars
          Winner plays:           No. 2 Indiana

          Top 25

          1. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
          2. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)
          3. Texas A&M Aggies (8-0)
          4. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
          5. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)
          6. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
          7. BYU Cougars (8-0)
          8. Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1)
          9. Oregon Ducks (7-1)
          10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2)
          11. Texas Longhorns (7-2)
          12. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
          13. Utah Utes (7-2)
          14. Virginia Cavaliers (8-1)
          15. Louisville Cardinals (7-1)
          16. Vanderbilt Commodores (7-2)
          17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1)
          18. Miami Hurricanes (6-2)
          19. USC Trojans (6-2)
          20. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)
          21. Michigan Wolverines (7-2)
          22. Missouri Tigers (6-2)
          23. Washington Huskies (6-2)
          24. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2)
          25. Tennessee Volunteers (6-3)