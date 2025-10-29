Ed Orgeron joins "Unsportsmanlike" and talks about what type of coach LSU should target and if he'd be interested in returning to Baton Rouge as a coach. (2:34)

LSU football has a high-profile coaching vacancy, and a familiar face has thrown his hat into the ring.

Ed Orgeron, who was ousted by LSU less than two years after coaching the Tigers to a national championship, said he "would love" to return to the school as Brian Kelly's replacement.

LSU fired Kelly in stunning fashion Sunday, citing the "high hopes" that the program failed to reach under his leadership and announcing that a "national search" was underway for the Tigers' new coach.

Three days later, during an interview Wednesday with ESPN's "UnSportsmanLike," Orgeron was asked whether he wanted his old job back.

"I'd love to," Orgeron responded. "Are you kidding me? Hey, I'm one phone call away. I just gotta get in my truck; I could be there today."

One of the top coaches currently linked to the LSU job is Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, who also worked with Orgeron at USC.

Orgeron, who has been out of coaching since leaving LSU in 2021, was asked Wednesday if he would consider returning to the program as an assistant under Kiffin.

"Yeah, I'd consider it," he said. "I love LSU. I still got my home in Baton Rouge. I loved when I was coaching for Coach Miles being the defensive line coach. I love the Tigers, and if I'm getting back into coaching, for sure I'd consider it. No doubt."

Orgeron's tenure as LSU's head coach ended after the 2021 season in what he described as a mutual decision between himself and the school. He went 51-20 in his six years at LSU, highlighted by the Tigers' 15-0 run in a 2019 season punctuated by an NCAA championship.

Orgeron, who grew up rooting for the Tigers in nearby Larose, Louisiana, said LSU's next head coach must embrace being a part of the state's culture -- something he says Kelly never did.

"I think that's one of the things -- whether it's true or not -- the look from the outside, Brian Kelly never embraced the state of Louisiana," he said. "When you get those guys on your side, it's very powerful. I think getting everybody to pull in the same direction, like Pete Carroll did, like we did, one team, one heartbeat, is gonna be the key for the next coach."