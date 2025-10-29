Open Extended Reactions

Cincinnati senior running back Evan Pryor will be officially listed as out with an ankle injury on the Big 12 availability report for the game at No. 24 Utah on Saturday, per sources.

There's hope Pryor can return for No. 17 Cincinnati's Nov. 15 game at home against Arizona, per sources.

Pryor suffered the ankle injury against Baylor last week. Pryor, an Ohio State transfer, is the leading rusher for the Bearcats with 478 yards, and he averages 7.2 yards per carry.

Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield said earlier this week that Pryor was expected to be out this week.

At Utah on Saturday night, Cincinnati is expected to lean on Wisconsin transfer Tawee Walker, who has 466 yards and averages 5.2 yards per carry.

Cincinnati has a bye after the game at Utah.