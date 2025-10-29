Open Extended Reactions

Tampa will host the College Football Playoff national championship game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 22, 2029, the CFP announced Wednesday.

Tampa will become the fourth city to host the CFP title game for a second time, joining Atlanta, New Orleans and Miami Gardens, Fla.

"We are excited to bring the College Football Playoff National Championship back to Tampa Bay in 2029," CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a news release. "The city has established itself as an exceptional host for world-class sporting events, and its vibrant downtown, beautiful waterfront, and proven commitment to excellence make it an ideal setting for college football's greatest night. We look forward to partnering with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and local leaders to deliver a national championship experience worthy of college football's biggest stage."

The 2029 game will be the 15th national championship game in the CFP era, which went into effect following the 2014 college football season.

Miami will host the next national championship game on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium, a game that will feature the winners of the Fiesta and Peach bowls, which will host the semifinals.

The 2027 site will be Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, followed by the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in 2028.