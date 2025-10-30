Open Extended Reactions

The first FBS coaching job in college football has been filled, with Kent State removing the interim tag from coach Mark Carney.

Carney took over in April after the dismissal of coach Kenni Burns, and he has led Kent to a precipitous uptick in performance on the field.

Kent State is 3-5 (2-2 in the MAC), a leap from the 1-11 and 0-12 records it posted in each of the two previous seasons, respectively. The Golden Flashes' win over UMass on Oct. 11 was the program's first FBS and MAC win since November 2022.

The school announced the promotion Thursday. And per ESPN sources, when the team was told the news, players "erupted" in cheers and began chanting Carney's name.

"Since taking over as interim head coach, Mark has instilled belief, togetherness, and a winning culture into our football program," Kent State athletic director Randale Richmond said in a release. "The way he's positively impacted this team, this department, this campus, and this community, he's earned the right to lead this program."

Prior to Kent State's move, there were 12 FBS college football jobs already open this season. Now there's 11, but another flurry of openings are expected as the season comes to a close in the next few weeks.

Carney is a veteran coach with strong ties to Ohio. He has coached at Bowling Green and Baldwin Wallace as well as stints at Richmond, Virginia State, Charlotte and Fordham, his alma mater.

"What an incredible blessing to be named the next head football coach at Kent State University," Carney said in a release. "I am humbled and honored to serve this University and our football program. The opportunity to lead a college football program in Northeast Ohio, a place that's home for me, is extremely special."

Carney was promoted in April of this year after Burns was fired for violations of his contract, which included his use of a personal credit card.