With head coach Matt Rhule's contract extended on Thursday, and a ranked opponent coming to town on Saturday, Week 10 feels like a prime opportunity for Nebraska to make a statement.

Appropriately, the Cornhuskers' uniforms for their matchup with the No. 23-ranked USC Trojans are already a statement.

Nebraska will be wearing black on Saturday night.

Traditionally known for classic red-and-white threads, the Cornhuskers will switch things up for the Trojans' visit to Lincoln. The alternate uniforms will feature a monochromatic look -- black jerseys and pants with white numbers and accents. The look comes with a unique helmet that stays on theme as well, with a white shell featuring the school's classic "N" emblem and a single stripe, both in black.

You can run, but you can't hide. pic.twitter.com/WrfZJp2E8r — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) August 15, 2025

Nebraska isn't the only school donning slick threads this week, though. Here are the top uniforms from around the college football world in Week 10:

Between Boise State in Week 5 and Utah this week, it seems fair to wonder if hand-painted helmets are emerging as a college football uniform trend -- and we're here for it if so.

Much like the Broncos' lids, impeccable detail is a hallmark of the Utes' hand-painted helmets. The base color is black, which contrasts a version of Utah's circle and feather logo that's colored with multiple shades of red. A nod to "the MUSS" -- the Mighty Utah Student Section -- is included on the front of the helmets, above the facemask.

2025 Hand Painted Helmets ✋🎨🪶



The Utes will wear these helmets 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐃𝐀𝐘 at @Rice_Eccles ❗

️#GoUtes | @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/w3RP68CiVM — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 29, 2025

Utah isn't the only team opting for memorable helmets this week, as Ole Miss is donning its own unique lids.

The Rebels' helmets have featured several colors over the years, with red, white and different shades of blue all being the usual staples. On Saturday, however, Ole Miss will go with a new shell shade: grey. The school's script logo will still stand out in red, but now against a patterned, stone grey background.

A new addition to the best helmets in CFB.



Debuting Nov. 1 vs. South Carolina#DripInTheSip | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/y9y30vbHgg — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) August 21, 2025

It's Halloweekend in Knoxville, and Tennessee is entertaining the spooky vibes by donning its Dark Mode uniforms for a marquee showdown against Oklahoma.

Few teams can do an all-black alternate like the Volunteers, who are trading the white in their classic orange-and-white swatches for a black base throughout. Highlights of the alternate threads include a wide orange helmet stripe and bright matching numbers and accents.

North Carolina is looking to break a disappointing losing streak, and it is calling on an unlikely source to help generate some momentum for its Friday night game against Syracuse: throwback uniforms.

Featuring splashes of black that accent the Tar Heels' trademark light blue and white color scheme, the retro threads include a distinct collar outline and a blocky font style of numbers.