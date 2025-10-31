Open Extended Reactions

After Thursday night's blowout win over Tulane, UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said his team felt "extremely disrespected" entering the contest due to comments made by Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall and quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

Sumrall had told reporters in New Orleans earlier in the week that UTSA pumped noise into the Alamodome and that other coaches in the American Conference told him that the speakers aren't turned off during Roadrunners games. Tulane practiced this week with crowd noise and loud music to prepare for the trip to San Antonio.

"I think they may pipe some in through the speakers," Sumrall said. "I don't think it's legal. I don't think anybody's investigating it. We've just got to be ready to deal with it. ... That's helped them create a home-field advantage."

Traylor took issue with those comments after his team's 48-26 victory.

"A coach that said we basically cheated the last six years, which disrespects everything we've done the last six years, in my opinion," Traylor said.

UTSA improved to 22-0 in regular-season conference home games under Traylor.

Traylor said Sumrall's comments seemed "a little more personal."

"I just told my guys, 'Man, we're already living in his head,'" he said. "I wish I worked for a boss that let me do all those things [with noise]. Our crowd's loud, and our band's loud."

Traylor said he likes Sumrall but thinks the comments even made UTSA's band cautious about playing music during Thursday's game.

"Our band director was scared to death to play with the band," he said. "It's probably one of the main reasons we haven't lost a game here. Those dudes rock every time we're here."

Traylor also took issue with Retzlaff, a transfer from BYU, doing a miked-up interview with ESPN before the game. Retzlaff had helped BYU to a win over Colorado in the 2024 Alamo Bowl in the same building, and when asked about UTSA's unbeaten run there during the interview, said: "I'll tell you what: I'm 1-0 in this stadium. So something's got to give, and it's not going to be me."

He was benched after throwing two interceptions in Thursday's loss.

"A quarterback for them that disrespected us, like unbelievable, miked up before the game," Traylor said.

The coach also mentioned "spoiled-rotten media" and "fair-weather" fans in his postgame comments.

"We shut 'em up for a week," Traylor said.