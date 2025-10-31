Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State starting quarterback Sam Leavitt, the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year, will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a lingering foot injury, coach Kenny Dillingham said Friday.

Dillingham, speaking to Bickley & Marotta Mornings on 98.7 FM radio Friday morning, said Leavitt wouldn't travel with the team to Iowa State for Saturday's game as he prepares for the surgery. Leavitt sustained the injury Sept. 20 against Baylor and has been in and out of Arizona State's lineup.

He played in last week's loss to Houston, completing 18 of 35 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown, but left the game in the fourth quarter was listed as out for the Iowa State game on the Big 12 availability report issued Thursday night. The redshirt sophomore has 1,628 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season for Arizona State, which dropped to 5-3 following the Houston loss.

"It's definitely something that's been lingering all year," Dillingham said this week. "It's definitely something that could definitely turn into that (long-term) for sure, just because it hasn't progressed like we hoped. He's been dealing with this for pretty much the whole year. He hasn't been at full speed, so we'll definitely reassess it during the bye and make a decision from there."

Leavitt led Arizona State to the program's first Big 12 title and first College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, passing for 2,885 with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He entered this season pegged as one of the nation's top quarterbacks and a potential NFL draft prospect.

Arizona State will start veteran Jeff Sims at quarterback against Iowa State. Sims filled in for Leavitt Oct. 11 against Utah and completed 18 of 38 passes for 124 yards. He also started games at Nebraska and Georgia Tech earlier in his career.

The Sun Devils have dealt with a host of injuries this season, and won't have center Ben Coleman, safety Xavion Alford and others available for the Iowa State game. Star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is doubtful after missing the Houston contest with a hamstring injury.