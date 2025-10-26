Ohio State coach Ryan Day shares his thoughts about where Julian Sayin fits into the Heisman conversation. (0:54)

It was a wild week in the ACC with the two highest-ranked teams in the conference losing to unranked opponents. No. 10 Miami fell to SMU in overtime to put their playoff hopes in jeopardy while Georgia Tech lost their first game of the season in a shootout to NC State. Meanwhile, Texas notched its first big win of the season against No. 9 Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma beat No. 14 Tennessee. Utah blew out No. 17 Cincinnati, handing the Bearcats their first conference loss of the season. There wasn't much drama in the top 5, with Alabama and Texas A&M idle, but Georgia did manage to squeak out a win over rudderless Florida.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 8-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Penn State 38-14

Stat to know: Ohio State has now won nine-straight games against Penn State. That's the longest streak in series history.

What's next: Saturday at Purdue, 1 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Maryland 55-10

Stat to know: Indiana has now posted 9-0 starts in consecutive seasons after failing to start 9-0 in its first 136 seasons.

What's next: Saturday at Penn State

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 8-0

Week 10 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 7-1

Week 10 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 7-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Florida 24-20

Stat to know: Georgia has now won five-straight games against Florida.

What's next: Saturday at Mississippi State, noon, SEC Network

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 7-1

Week 10 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated South Carolina 30-14

Stat to know: Ole Miss is 6-0 at home this season.

What's next: Saturday vs. The Citadel, 1 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 8-0

Week 10 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Texas Tech, noon

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Kansas State 43-20

Stat to know: Texas Tech has won eight games by 20 or more points this season, its most since 1953.

What's next: Saturday vs. BYU, noon, ABC

Previous ranking: 12

2025 record: 6-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Boston College 25-10

Stat to know: Notre Dame is the first FBS team to win six straight games following an 0-2 start since Iowa in 2020.

What's next: Saturday vs. Navy, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 18

2025 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Tennessee 33-27

Stat to know: The win over Tennessee was Oklahoma's first win against an opponent ranked in the AP Poll since 2019.

What's next: Nov. 15 at Alabama

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Cal 31-21

Stat to know: The win over Cal was Virginia's fifth game this season with three rushing touchdowns.

What's next: Saturday vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 20

2025 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Vanderbilt 34-31

Stat to know: Texas is now 17-1 at home over the last three seasons.

What's next: Nov. 15 at Georgia

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 7-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Virginia Tech 28-16

Stat to know: The win over Virginia Tech was Louisville's 22nd straight game with 24 or more points. That's the longest active streak in FBS.

What's next: Saturday vs. Cal, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Lost to Texas 34-31

Stat to know: Vanderbilt had 58 rushing yards against Texas, its lowest total in the last two seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Lost to NC State 48-36

Stat to know: Against NC State, Haynes King became the fourth player in ACC history with 400 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game.

What's next: Nov. 15 at Boston College

Previous ranking: 24

2025 record: 6-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Cincinnati 45-14

Stat to know: Utah has six wins by 30 or more points this season. The last time the program accomplished that feat was in 1931.

What's next: Nov. 15 at Baylor

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 6-2

Week 10 result: Lost to SMU 26-20 (OT)

Stat to know: This was Miami's sixth loss as a double-digit favorite under Mario Cristobal.

What's next: Saturday vs. Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 19

2025 record: 6-2

Week 10 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 23

2025 record: 6-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Nebraska 21-17

Stat to know: The win against Nebraska was USC's fifth with 200 rushing yards this season, its most in a season since 2016.

What's next: Saturday vs. Northwestern, 9 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 21

2025 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Purdue 21-16

Stat to know: Michigan has won its last seven meetings against Purdue.

What's next: Nov. 15 at Northwestern

Previous ranking: 25

2025 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Rice 38-14

Stat to know: Memphis has 30 rushing touchdowns this season, the most in FBS.

What's next: Friday vs. Tulane, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 6-3

Week 10 result: Lost to Oklahoma 33-27

Stat to know: Tennessee has lost five straight games against ranked teams.

What's next: Nov. 15 vs. New Mexico State, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 6-2

Week 10 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 17

2025 record: 7-1

Week 10 result: Lost to Utah 45-14

Stat to know: Cincinnati had three turnovers against Utah after having four total turnovers in its first eight games of the season.

What's next: Nov. 15 vs. Arizona