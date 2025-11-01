After keeping the ball on a run in OT, Arch Manning takes a heavy hit and leaves the game. (1:27)

Texas quarterback Arch Manning was not listed on the SEC's injury report released Friday night, clearing the way for him to start Saturday against No. 9 Vanderbilt in Austin.

Manning spent the week in concussion protocol after he was injured on the first play of overtime in No. 20 Texas' 45-38 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. He was listed as questionable on the Longhorns' injury report Wednesday and Thursday nights.

On Thursday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said they would have to wait to see if Manning, who returned to practice Wednesday, was cleared by team doctors.

"I don't have anything beyond for Arch just because we have to follow the protocol of the days and the reps, but he's making good progress," Sarkisian said.

Matthew Caldwell, a graduate transfer from Troy, came in and threw the winning touchdown against Mississippi State last week.

Before being shaken up, Manning played his best game of the season against the Bulldogs, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns, including 169 passing yards in the fourth quarter, as Texas rallied from 17 points down.

Texas (6-2, 3-1 in the SEC) and Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1) meet Saturday at noon ET on ABC.