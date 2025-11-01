Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital after sustaining a hit to his head/neck in the fourth quarter against Arizona State.

Brahmer, a junior from Pierce, Nebraska, was on one knee after the hit from Arizona State's Keith Abney II. He briefly got to his feet and began walking before collapsing to the turf. Iowa State's athletic training staff immediately summoned for the medical cart. Brahmer briefly flashed a thumbs-up on his way off the field, and was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames as a precaution, an Iowa State spokesman told ESPN.

Brahmer earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in each of his first two seasons with the Cyclones, and he had 29 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns entering Saturday's game. He had three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown in the ASU game.