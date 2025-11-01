SMU defeats Miami in overtime to secure its first home win over an AP top-10 team since 1974. (0:56)

SMU storms the field after upset OT win over No. 10 Miami (0:56)

Seemingly every week in college football brings an upset, and Week 10 of 2025 was no different.

On Saturday, SMU delivered the first shocking win of the slate, taking down No. 10 Miami at home in overtime 26-20.

Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 365 yards in the victory, and running back T.J. Harden scored the winning touchdown after an interception ended the Hurricanes' opening possession in overtime.

After the game, SMU's social media team offered a simple jab in the caption of its final score graphic, doing some slight tweaking to the phrase "it's all about the U."

The Mustangs weren't the only team to have a laugh at their opponent's expense after a big Week 10 victory. Here are the top trolls from around college football.

A barn-burning ACC clash between Duke and Clemson ended in thrilling fashion. The Blue Devils scored with under a minute remaining and went for two (and the win) instead of kicking an extra point. The conversion was successful, and Duke earned a big road win.

The Blue Devils took aim at the Tigers' home stadium, often referred to as "Death Valley." In keeping with Halloween, Duke's X account photoshopped a Spirit Halloween banner over the Memorial Stadium scoreboard.

Memphis, which improved to 8-1, racked up 31 first-half points en route to a 38-14 win over Rice, bolstering the Tigers' case in the race for the Group of 5 bid to the College Football Playoff. All five of the Tigers' touchdowns in the triumph came on the ground, headlined by a trio of scores by senior running back Frank Peasant.

Sometimes, the simplest trolls are the most effective, which was the route that Memphis chose after its victory. The Tigers referenced their opponent's name with a postgame "cooked" caption, adding a rice bowl emoji.

A Thursday night bout between UTSA and Tulane brought some unexpected spice, with Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor saying his squad had felt "extremely disrespected" by comments made by Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall earlier in the week. Sumrall had speculated earlier in the week that UTSA might be pumping crowd noise in through its stadium speakers.

The Roadrunners were victorious Thursday, and after the game, their social media team added its own homage to Sumrall's comments to go with a graphic showing a submerged Tulane helmet.

James Madison dominated the second half, outscoring Texas State 24-0 as the Dukes powered past the Bobcats on Tuesday night. Alonza Barnett III threw four touchdown passes and ran for 98 yards and a score.

After the game, James Madison posted a "WANTED" poster showing the final score, referencing a "bobcat disappearance."