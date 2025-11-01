Open Extended Reactions

Michigan running back Justice Haynes, the Big Ten's leading rusher entering Saturday's games, is out against Purdue because of a right foot injury.

Haynes, who has 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, appeared on the Michigan sideline and was not in uniform, with his right foot in a boot and using a scooter to get around. He shined in last week's win at Michigan State, logging a season-high 26 carries for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns.

A transfer from Alabama, Haynes has helped propel Michigan's run-heavy offense with 100-yard rushing performances in six of his first seven games as a Wolverine. He has already eclipsed his totals for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns during his first two seasons at Alabama.

Michigan is also without linebacker Cole Sullivan, safety Rod Moore and three others against Purdue.