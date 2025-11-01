Steve Sarkisian recaps QB Arch Manning's performance against the Commodores and says how he's been playing his best ball of the season. (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 of college football was as chaotic as ever.

Big upsets, plays and personalities abounded, and Friday's Halloween activities added an even spookier flair to the often-dramatic proceedings. And with fall heading toward the home stretch, the intrigue on and off the field didn't disappoint.

As always, we'll be handing out a number of nontraditional superlatives to show some love to some of the sport's more offbeat stories. Here's the best of the wackiest from Week 10 of the 2025 season.

Though James Madison's Week 10 game came a few days before Halloween, Dukes linebacker Gannon Weathersby seemed plenty ready for the holiday with his face paint for a Tuesday night clash with Texas State.

Game day eye black is a classic tradition in football, but it is generally simple in execution -- a line or two of black paint underneath the eyes. Weathersby, however, turned it into an art form, with his look including multiple colors and nearly complete facial coverage. It's not the first time Weathersby has gone all out with in-game face paint, but this time around, it certainly suited the Halloween vibes best.

Easiest pregame trivia question: SMU

As fans filed into SMU's marquee matchup with the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Gerald J. Ford Stadium's videoboard operator put up a trivia question for fans to try to answer: What is the name of the Mustangs' home stadium? Possible answers included a number of former United States presidents, playing into the fact that the Gerald Ford the facility is named for is not the same Gerald Ford that served as the 38th president.

There was just one problem: The videoboard on which the question was displayed sits under a massive Gerald J. Ford Stadium sign.

Most likely to never say never: Josh Robinson

Princeton running back Josh Robinson opened the scoring in his squad's contest against Cornell with one of the most remarkable hustle plays you'll see this season.

Taking a pop pass around the edge, Robinson initially gained a few yards before being engulfed by a Big Red defender, who began to swing him to the ground. There was just one problem: Robinson didn't actually go down. Despite at one point being practically perpendicular to the ground, the freshman wide receiver managed to spin free of his tackler (as well as two other defenders in touching distance) and take a roundabout route to the other side of the field and, eventually, the end zone.

Most incomprehensible game to a time traveler from 10 years ago: Texas-Vanderbilt

With Texas up big over No. 9 Vanderbilt in a big SEC clash in Austin, Longhorns fans chanted "overrated" at Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia.

Which of the following elements of the previous statement would seem the most ridiculous to a college football fan a decade ago? Vanderbilt ranked in the top 10? Texas in the SEC? The concept of a Vanderbilt quarterback being considered overrated? What a world.

The Texas fans are chanting "overrated" toward Vanderbilt and Diego Pavia. Welcome to the SEC in 2025. — Dave Wilson (@dwil) November 1, 2025

Most creative strategy: North Texas

There was a lot of intriguing stuff going on in Denton, Texas, as the Mean Green downed Navy in a major American Conference matchup. You had the North Texas athletic director going topless as the wave of shirtless fan sections continues to sweep the nation. You also had a play you rarely see: an onside kick fair catch.

Down 14-3 in the first half, the Midshipmen tried to pull a fast one after their first score of the game by chipping an onside kick. North Texas wide receiver Baron Tipton had a heads-up solution to the unexpected short kick: calling for a fair catch. Navy recovered, but fair catch interference was called -- and the Mean Green kept the ball.