Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola exited the Huskers' game against No. 23 USC on Saturday with an apparent ankle injury and will not return, according to the Husker Radio Network.

Raiola suffered the injury while being sacked and losing a fumble early in third quarter with the Huskers leading 14-6 and had to be helped off the field.

The sophomore had completed 10 of 15 passes against the Trojans for 91 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

True freshman backup TJ Lateef replaced Raiola during the second half.

Raiola ranked sixth among Big Ten quarterbacks in passing yards entering Saturday with 1,909 yards, 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions on the season.

The Huskers are attempting to snap the program's 28-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents.