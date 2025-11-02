Open Extended Reactions

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola exited the Huskers' 21-17 loss to No. 23 USC on Saturday with a right ankle injury and did not return.

Coach Matt Rhule did not have an update on Raiola's status but said he was confident freshman backup TJ Lateef would be well prepared if needed to play at UCLA next Saturday.

Raiola suffered the injury while being sacked and losing a fumble early in third quarter with the Huskers leading 14-6 and had to be helped off the field.

The sophomore completed 10 of 15 passes against the Trojans for 91 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

Lateef replaced Raiola during the second half and went 5-of-7 for 7 yards.

Raiola ranked sixth among Big Ten quarterbacks in passing yards entering Saturday with 1,909 yards, 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions on the season.

The Huskers lost their 29th consecutive game to an AP Top 25 opponent.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.