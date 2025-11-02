Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jayden Scott ran for a career-best 196 yards in place of injured Atlantic Coast Conference rushing leader Hollywood Smothers to help NC State stun No. 8 Georgia Tech 48-36 on Saturday night, ending the Yellow Jackets' unbeaten run.

Scott broke loose around the left side for a 30-yard touchdown with 4:07 left to effectively seal this one. The redshirt freshman ran tough all night and had home fans roaring "Duuuuuuuke!" after several of his gains.

CJ Bailey threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns while running for another for the Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3 ACC), who rode a crisp offensive showing from the opening possession to the program's first win against a top-10 opponent in more than four years.

And it ended with Wolfpack fans storming to midfield to celebrate a massive win, coming after Caden Fordham intercepted Haynes King's desperation throw to the end zone on the game's final play.

NC State finished with 583 total yards and scored on 8 of 10 drives, with six going for scores.

Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1) entered with its first 8-0 start since 1966 and joined No. 15 Virginia as the only teams unbeaten in ACC play.

In an unusual twist, NC State has beaten both. The Wolfpack handed the Cavaliers their lone loss in September, though that was in a nonconference matchup added outside the league's scheduling model and doesn't count in the ACC standings.

King threw for two scores and ran for two more for Georgia Tech, which had 559 yards but settled for three field goals and also had a missed kick.

The Wolfpack's last win against a top-10 opponent came in double overtime against then-No. 9 Clemson in September 2021. This is the highest-ranked opponent N.C. State has beaten since taking down then-No. 3 Florida State in 2012.