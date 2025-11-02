Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Duke Scott saw NC State's fans pouring over the walls of the stands, running in from all directions to join the Wolfpack for an on-field victory party.

"It was awesome," the redshirt freshman said, taking pictures with jubilant field-storming fans.

Wolfpack fans had every reason to savor Saturday night's 48-36 win over No. 8 Georgia Tech. It marked the Yellow Jackets' first loss, which occurred as they were driving toward a berth in the ACC championship game and a possible trip to the College Football Playoff. And it came with the Wolfpack leaning on multiple players like Scott being pressed into leading roles because of injuries.

"Resiliency is what this place is about," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "It's why I've always loved NC State. It's definitely a part of my DNA. The harder it gets, sometimes I think the better we are."

Scott was the star, running for a career-best 196 yards in place of injured ACC rushing leader Hollywood Smothers. CJ Bailey threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns while running for another for the Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3 ACC), who rode a crisp offensive showing from the opening possession to the program's first win against a top-10 opponent in more than four years.

Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1) entered with its first 8-0 start since 1966 and had joined No. 15 Virginia as the only unbeaten teams in ACC play.

In an unusual twist, NC State has beaten both. The Wolfpack handed the Cavaliers their lone loss in September, though that was in a nonconference matchup added outside the league's scheduling model and doesn't count in the ACC standings.

NC State posted 583 total yards and scored on eight of 10 drives, with six going for touchdowns.

"They lined up and physically kicked our ass in a lot of ways," Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said. "It is what it is. That's on me. I take responsibility for it."

Haynes King threw for 408 yards and two scores while running for 103 yards and two more touchdowns for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had 559 yards but settled for three field goals and had a missed kick.

The game's lone turnover came on the final play, when Caden Fordham intercepted King's desperation throw to the end zone to trigger the Wolfpack's on-field victory party.

The Wolfpack's last win against a top-10 opponent came in double overtime against then-No. 9 Clemson in September 2021, the only one in 13 tries under Doeren, who is in his 13th year.