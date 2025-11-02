Open Extended Reactions

BOULER, Colo. -- For the first time in his three-year tenure at Colorado, football coach Deion Sanders didn't allow any of his players to talk postgame following Saturday's 52-17 loss to Arizona.

Sanders said that was because he was solely to blame for the bedraggled Buffaloes' second straight blowout loss. Colorado (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) trailed 38-7 at halftime after racking up nine first-half penalties and finished the contest with 14 penalties. The Buffs also committed five turnovers.

"Don't attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don't attack the players. Come at me," Sanders said.

Sanders had no answers as to why the Buffs played so poorly again, insisting good practices had given no inkling another rout was forthcoming. He bristled when asked if his team had checked out: "I know a quitter when I see one. I haven't seen that."

Sanders added that he's confident he can coach Colorado back into winning ways, saying, "I don't doubt me. Let's get that straight: I. Don't. Doubt. Me."

Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter was benched late in the first half for Ryan Staub, who also was benched after both of his passes were intercepted in the third quarter. Freshman Ju-Ju Lewis came on and threw a 59-yard touchdown strike -- the first of his career -- to Omarion Miller. That pass also was 10 yards longer than the 49 yards passing Salter managed while completing 11-of-15.

Lewis left the game in the final minute with an injury to his throwing hand.

Colorado's two most damaging first-half flags wiped out a 75-yard touchdown catch and an interception.

The Buffs were coming off a 53-7 bashing at Utah a week earlier. Over their past two games, they have been outscored 81-7 in the first half.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.