        <
        >

          College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 10

          play
          Finebaum: Miami always finds a way to lose in November (0:34)

          Paul Finebaum explains why he wasn't surprised that Miami lost to SMU. (0:34)

          • Kyle Bonagura
            Close
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college football.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on X
          • Mark Schlabach
            Close
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on X
          Nov 2, 2025, 05:00 PM

          While there was stability at the very top of the college football hierarchy in Week 10 -- with Ohio State and Indiana rolling to big wins -- there were plenty of surprises and consequential results further down the pecking order.

          The biggest shockwaves came in the ACC, where Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season, Miami lost for the second week in a row and Virginia emerged in sole possession of first place. If the Cavaliers can hold on and win the ACC championship, they would be a most unlikely participant in the College Football Playoff.

          As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          Jump to a section:
          Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
          Semis, title game | Bowl season

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Georgia

          Bonagura: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Ole Miss

          Bonagura: No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Oregon

          Bonagura: No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU
          Schlabach: No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: North Texas to the playoffs? Sure, why not? After ending Navy's undefeated season Saturday, the Mean Green are positioned as well as anyone else to win the American, which will likely result in a playoff spot. You can drum up a scenario where San Diego State gets picked from the Mountain West, but the American champion is in the driver's seat. And picking from the league's pool of options is tough: Navy, Memphis, North Texas, Tulane, South Florida and East Carolina all have just one conference loss. The Mean Green have been the most impressive over the last three weeks.

          Georgia Tech's loss to NC State means the ACC no longer has an undefeated team, which stands as another indicator the ACC will be a one-bid league. Is that team Virginia? The Cavaliers' only loss of the season also came against NC State, but that was classified as a nonconference game, so they're still undefeated in league play. Regardless, it's hard to be optimistic about the chances any ACC team will win a first-round game.

          Schlabach: It was another unpredictable Saturday in college football with three teams in the AP top 10 falling. I'm sure we'll see plenty of chaos over the final month of the regular season, too.

          Vanderbilt's dream season hit a road bump at Texas, as Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning threw for 328 yards with three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory. The Longhorns have won four in a row after most of us left them for dead. They'll play at Georgia in two weeks, followed by home games against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

          Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season in an ugly 48-36 defeat at NC State. The Wolfpack had 583 yards of offense, including 243 rushing, as Tech's defense had no answers. The Yellow Jackets will play surging Pittsburgh and rival Georgia in their final two games, so they'll have to get things fixed quickly.

          Georgia Tech, Miami, Vanderbilt and Navy all fell out of my 12-team bracket. I replaced them with Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Memphis.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Alabama
          Schlabach: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Indiana

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 BYU vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
          Schlabach: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: Half of this week's projected quarterfinal field -- Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon and BYU -- was off this weekend in what felt like a quiet one for college football. The only change for me here from last week is that Georgia Tech is gone, with BYU in its place. The Cougars travel to Texas Tech this week in what might be the most consequential conference game outside the SEC and Big Ten the rest of the way.

          BYU is following a similar script to last season, when it started 8-0, only to lose twice late in the year and miss out on a trip to the Big 12 title game. Things are tight again in the Big 12, so this is as close as it gets to a must-win game for both teams.

          Schlabach: My quarterfinal matchups largely remained unchanged from a week ago, although Texas Tech replaced Georgia Tech in one of the games.

          The CFP selection committee members wouldn't admit it, but hopefully they'll tweak the final rankings to avoid the intraconference matchups in my bracket. There are all-SEC matchups in the Cotton Bowl and Sugar Bowl, and an all-Big Ten contest in the Orange Bowl.

          Texas Tech and BYU are in the driver's seat for a Big 12 title, and I'm not sure the unbeaten Cougars are getting enough love nationally. They've already beaten Utah and Iowa State, and they'll have a chance to make an emphatic statement when they play the Red Raiders on Saturday.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP national championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: With Ohio State and Indiana both winning decisively, there is no reason to revisit the title game projection. They continue to look like the two best teams in college football and haven't showed any signs of slowing down.

          Schlabach: Ohio State and Indiana continued to roll this week. The Buckeyes got off to a slow start before dismantling Penn State 38-14. The Buckeyes will be heavy favorites in their next three games -- a road trip to Purdue and home contests against UCLA and Rutgers -- before closing the regular season at rival Michigan in the Big House on Nov. 29.

          Indiana also got off to a slow start before routing Maryland 55-10 on the road. Indiana has won its past three games against Michigan State, UCLA and Maryland by a combined 120 points. It doesn't figure to get much more difficult over the Hoosiers' final three games against struggling Penn State (road), Wisconsin (home) and Purdue (road).

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Jackson State vs. Delaware State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. Delaware State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arizona vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Arizona vs. San Diego State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Old Dominion

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arkansas State vs. Western Michigan
          Schlabach: Liberty vs. Central Michigan

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Marshall
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Florida vs. Florida State
          Schlabach: UConn vs. Florida State

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. UNLV

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina
          Schlabach: Temple vs. Miami (Ohio)

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UTSA vs. Hawai'i
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. California
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Maryland vs. Ohio
          Schlabach: Maryland vs. Western Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Northwestern
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Northwestern

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Temple vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Boise State vs. Iowa State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Minnesota

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Army
          Schlabach: NC State vs. South Florida

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Miami vs. Cincinnati
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Toledo vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: New Mexico vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: New Mexico vs. Washington State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Vanderbilt

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Houston vs. Oklahoma

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Memphis vs. James Madison
          Schlabach: Troy vs. UTSA

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Kennesaw State
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Kennesaw State

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. LSU

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Houston vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Utah vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona State

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. California

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Navy
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Mississippi State

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. USC
          Schlabach: Miami vs. Washington