While there was stability at the very top of the college football hierarchy in Week 10 -- with Ohio State and Indiana rolling to big wins -- there were plenty of surprises and consequential results further down the pecking order.

The biggest shockwaves came in the ACC, where Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season, Miami lost for the second week in a row and Virginia emerged in sole possession of first place. If the Cavaliers can hold on and win the ACC championship, they would be a most unlikely participant in the College Football Playoff.

As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

We're here for all of it.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

College Football Playoff

First-round games (at campus sites)

Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

Times and networks TBD.

Bonagura: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Oregon

Schlabach: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Georgia

Bonagura: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Georgia

Schlabach: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Ole Miss

Bonagura: No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Ole Miss

Schlabach: No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Oregon

Bonagura: No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU

Schlabach: No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU

First-round breakdown

Bonagura: North Texas to the playoffs? Sure, why not? After ending Navy's undefeated season Saturday, the Mean Green are positioned as well as anyone else to win the American, which will likely result in a playoff spot. You can drum up a scenario where San Diego State gets picked from the Mountain West, but the American champion is in the driver's seat. And picking from the league's pool of options is tough: Navy, Memphis, North Texas, Tulane, South Florida and East Carolina all have just one conference loss. The Mean Green have been the most impressive over the last three weeks.

Georgia Tech's loss to NC State means the ACC no longer has an undefeated team, which stands as another indicator the ACC will be a one-bid league. Is that team Virginia? The Cavaliers' only loss of the season also came against NC State, but that was classified as a nonconference game, so they're still undefeated in league play. Regardless, it's hard to be optimistic about the chances any ACC team will win a first-round game.

Schlabach: It was another unpredictable Saturday in college football with three teams in the AP top 10 falling. I'm sure we'll see plenty of chaos over the final month of the regular season, too.

Vanderbilt's dream season hit a road bump at Texas, as Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning threw for 328 yards with three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory. The Longhorns have won four in a row after most of us left them for dead. They'll play at Georgia in two weeks, followed by home games against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season in an ugly 48-36 defeat at NC State. The Wolfpack had 583 yards of offense, including 243 rushing, as Tech's defense had no answers. The Yellow Jackets will play surging Pittsburgh and rival Georgia in their final two games, so they'll have to get things fixed quickly.

Georgia Tech, Miami, Vanderbilt and Navy all fell out of my 12-team bracket. I replaced them with Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Memphis.

CFP quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Alabama

Schlabach: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Indiana

CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

4 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 8 BYU vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State

CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

Schlabach: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

Quarterfinals breakdown

Bonagura: Half of this week's projected quarterfinal field -- Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon and BYU -- was off this weekend in what felt like a quiet one for college football. The only change for me here from last week is that Georgia Tech is gone, with BYU in its place. The Cougars travel to Texas Tech this week in what might be the most consequential conference game outside the SEC and Big Ten the rest of the way.

BYU is following a similar script to last season, when it started 8-0, only to lose twice late in the year and miss out on a trip to the Big 12 title game. Things are tight again in the Big 12, so this is as close as it gets to a must-win game for both teams.

Roman Hemby helped Indiana to rout over Maryland, leaving the Hoosiers is a comfortable spot in the playoff race. Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images

Schlabach: My quarterfinal matchups largely remained unchanged from a week ago, although Texas Tech replaced Georgia Tech in one of the games.

The CFP selection committee members wouldn't admit it, but hopefully they'll tweak the final rankings to avoid the intraconference matchups in my bracket. There are all-SEC matchups in the Cotton Bowl and Sugar Bowl, and an all-Big Ten contest in the Orange Bowl.

Texas Tech and BYU are in the driver's seat for a Big 12 title, and I'm not sure the unbeaten Cougars are getting enough love nationally. They've already beaten Utah and Iowa State, and they'll have a chance to make an emphatic statement when they play the Red Raiders on Saturday.

CFP semifinals, national championship game

Thursday, Jan. 8

CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Friday, Jan. 9

CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

Monday, Jan. 19

CFP national championship

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

7:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

National championship breakdown

Bonagura: With Ohio State and Indiana both winning decisively, there is no reason to revisit the title game projection. They continue to look like the two best teams in college football and haven't showed any signs of slowing down.

Schlabach: Ohio State and Indiana continued to roll this week. The Buckeyes got off to a slow start before dismantling Penn State 38-14. The Buckeyes will be heavy favorites in their next three games -- a road trip to Purdue and home contests against UCLA and Rutgers -- before closing the regular season at rival Michigan in the Big House on Nov. 29.

Indiana also got off to a slow start before routing Maryland 55-10 on the road. Indiana has won its past three games against Michigan State, UCLA and Maryland by a combined 120 points. It doesn't figure to get much more difficult over the Hoosiers' final three games against struggling Penn State (road), Wisconsin (home) and Purdue (road).

Complete bowl season schedule

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Jackson State vs. Delaware State

Schlabach: Jackson State vs. Delaware State

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Arizona vs. San Diego State

Schlabach: Arizona vs. San Diego State

Tuesday, Dec. 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. East Carolina

Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina

Wednesday, Dec. 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Jacksonville State

Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Old Dominion

68 Ventures Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Arkansas State vs. Western Michigan

Schlabach: Liberty vs. Central Michigan

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: UCF vs. Marshall

Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: South Florida vs. Florida State

Schlabach: UConn vs. Florida State

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Toledo vs. UNLV

Schlabach: Ohio vs. UNLV

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina

Schlabach: Temple vs. Miami (Ohio)

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UTSA vs. Hawai'i

Schlabach: North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Boise State vs. California

Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Maryland vs. Ohio

Schlabach: Maryland vs. Western Michigan

Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Baylor vs. Northwestern

Schlabach: Baylor vs. Northwestern

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Temple vs. Troy

Schlabach: Boise State vs. Iowa State

Saturday, Dec. 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

11 a.m., ESPN

Bonagura: NC State vs. Tulane

Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Navy

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Schlabach: SMU vs. Minnesota

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

2:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Army

Schlabach: NC State vs. South Florida

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Miami vs. Cincinnati

Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m., CW Network

Bonagura: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State

Schlabach: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: New Mexico vs. Washington State

Schlabach: New Mexico vs. Washington State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

7:30 p.m. ABC

Bonagura: Louisville vs. LSU

Schlabach: Louisville vs. Vanderbilt

Kinder's Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: TCU vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Houston vs. Oklahoma

Monday, Dec. 29

JLab Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Memphis vs. James Madison

Schlabach: Troy vs. UTSA

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Kennesaw State

Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Kennesaw State

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Missouri

Schlabach: Illinois vs. LSU

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Houston vs. Washington

Schlabach: Utah vs. USC

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Illinois vs. Vanderbilt

Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

Bonagura: Duke vs. Arizona State

Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona State

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Texas

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah

Schlabach: Nebraska vs. California

Friday, Jan. 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kansas vs. Navy

Schlabach: Kansas vs. Army

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Auburn

Schlabach: TCU vs. Mississippi State

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: SMU vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. USC

Schlabach: Miami vs. Washington