South Carolina has fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula just nine games into his first season in the role, a source tells ESPN.

Despite serving as Alabama's head coach from 2003-06, most of Shula's experience has come in the NFL as an offensive assistant. He joined head coach Shane Beamer's staff in Columbia as an offensive analyst last March. Shula began this season with the title of OC/quarterbacks coach, replacing offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who left South Carolina to be the head coach at Appalachian State.

Shula inherited a Gamecocks offense that was led by quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who entered the season with some Heisman Trophy buzz. But Sellers has struggled as a sophomore with seven touchdown passes and five interceptions through nine games this season. South Carolina ranks last in the SEC in both points (19.7) and yards per game (294.1).

The Gamecocks have lost four straight games to fall to 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the SEC, putting Beamer squarely on the hot seat. South Carolina is off this week before resuming play Nov. 15 at No. 3 Texas A&M.

The news was first reported by CBS Sports.