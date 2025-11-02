Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has a broken right fibula, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday, and he will sit out the remainder of the season.

Raiola suffered the injury while being sacked and losing a fumble early in the third quarter of Saturday's 21-17 loss to USC.

After the game, Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Raiola wanted to return to the game, but the sophomore couldn't run, so Rhule felt it was unsafe to send him back in.

Raiola completed 10 of 15 passes against the Trojans for 91 yards and a touchdown before the injury. He was replaced by true freshman TJ Lateef, who went 5-of-7 for 7 passing yards and rushed for 18 yards on six carries.

Raiola ranked sixth among Big Ten quarterbacks in passing yards entering Saturday with 1,909 yards, 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season.

The Huskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) lost their 29th consecutive game to an AP Top 25 opponent, a streak that dates to 2016. They'll go on the road to face UCLA next Saturday.

ESPN's Max Olson contributed to this report.