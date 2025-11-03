2025 'College GameDay' Week 11: BYU at Texas Tech

Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Lubbock, Texas on Saturday for a showdown between BYU and Texas Tech. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will take place at Texas Tech University from 8-11 a.m. ET. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech.

Why we're excited for BYU at Texas Tech

The top-2 teams in the Big 12 standings go head-to-head.

Texas Tech is 5th in the FBS for yards per game (492.3) and points allowed per game (13.2).

BYU are tied for 7th in the FBS for interceptions.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams.

The last time BYU and Texas Tech were on 'College GameDay'

BYU last appeared on "College GameDay" in 2020, losing to Coastal Carolina 22-17. Saturday marks BYU's 4th appearance on the program. Texas Tech last appeared on CGD in 2009, falling to Texas 34-24. Saturday will be the second time "College GameDay" visits Lubbock, Texas.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

