Louisville leading rusher Isaac Brown will be "out for a while" with a lower leg injury, coach Jeff Brohm said Monday.

Brown was injured late in the fourth quarter in a 28-16 win over Virginia Tech this past weekend. Brohm did not give a timetable for a return.

Brown has been a key reason Louisville is ranked No. 14 and making a push to get into the ACC championship game. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of his past three games, with 782 total yards, 5 touchdowns and a per-carry average of 8.6 yards this season.

Depth at running back is now a concern for the Cardinals. Keyjuan Brown has stepped up with back-to-back big performances (189 combined yards, three touchdowns) and will be relied on even more while Brown is out.

Brohm said Duke Watson -- who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury -- is working his way back, and the coach added that he is "hopeful" the sophomore will play this week against California.